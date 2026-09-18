Consistency proved key in Sinesipho Dambile’s remarkable year

A great deal happens behind the scenes before an athlete steps onto the track to race against the world’s best. Months of training and preparation are involved, with life’s inevitable setbacks coming into the mix. All of that shapes what unfolds in those few seconds of competition and the challenge is to bring it all together to perform consistently.

This season, South African sprinter Sinesipho Dambile has done just that.

The 24-year-old, who hails from the Eastern Cape township of Dimbaza, in Buffalo City, has been in superb form this year.

On the Diamond League circuit, Dambile finished first in the standings, having claimed one victory in Doha, five second-place finishes and one third-place finish. That includes the Diamond League final in Brussels, where he secured second overall.

South Africa’s Sinesipho Dambile crosses the finish line ahead of Nigeria’s Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike to win the gold medal in the men’s 200m final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games at Scotstoun Stadium on 31 July in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images)

He placed fourth at the World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest a week ago, but that result was hardly reflective of the season he has enjoyed.

Dambile clocked two personal bests this season, one of which included a 19.74 in Doha in June, and nine sub-20 performances, including eight in succession since June.

This after he dipped under 20 seconds for the first time last year, clocking 19.97 at the World Championships semifinal in Tokyo.

“I knew I could run fast and I believed I could compete internationally, but doing it consistently is different,” said Dambile. “This year has given me a lot of confidence about what is possible.

“Before, running under 20 seconds was something that felt like a really big performance,” he added. “Now I know that I can run those times. Once you have done it a few times, you don’t go onto the track hoping it happens. You know what you are capable of.

“But I have also put in a lot of work on the track and in the gym this year, and the hard work is paying off. It was one of the toughest pre-seasons I have had.”

A historic Commonwealth Games

Dambile said the highlight of his season was winning 200m gold at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

With a time of 19.96, he was the first South African to win the men’s 200m title in the history of the Commonwealth Games.

There was little separating the eight finalists coming off the bend, but the composed South African found an extra gear in the closing stages to pull clear of the field.

The victory further secured the country’s first gold in the sprints since Akani Simbine won the 100m in the 2018 Gold Coast Games.

“It means so much to me – the gold was very special,” said Dambile. “I stayed calm, trusted myself and my team, and executed when it counted.

“Winning the gold also showed me that I can perform at the highest level against world-class athletes, and that is something this season has really taught me.”

A snapshot of Sinesipho Dambile’s incredible 2026 season. (Graphic: Annemieke Thomaidis / Canva)

The victory was a tangible indicator that he was progressing and building on his performances from last year, Dambile said.

“I think that is the key – building on the work and taking those steps forward each season. That consistency is what gives you the chance to produce good results when it counts,” he said.

Injury setbacks

After maturing from junior to senior level, Dambile struggled with injury setbacks. He won his first national 200m title in 2022, but injuries hampered his progress over the following seasons.

He endured ongoing injury issues throughout 2024, leading to an extended lay-off from high-level competition.

But he broke out of that slump to hit personal bests and make the 200m final in Tokyo in 2025.

In May this year, however, he was forced to withdraw from the World Relay at the last minute, again because of injury. The nature of the injury was not disclosed, but it came just a week after he had won the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi with a blistering time of 19.77.

“It was frustrating,” said Dambile. “As an athlete, when you know you are running well, you just want to keep racing.

“At the same time, I knew there was still a long season ahead. As disappointed as I was not to represent my country, I had to stay focused on my goals for the season and make decisions that would give me the best chance of achieving them.”

Gold medalist Sinesipho Dambile celebrates his historic win at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Dambile clocked 19.96 to claim the 200m title. It was one of nine sub-20 performances he has put on display this year. (Photo: Michael Steele / Getty Images)

The sprinter has taken a significant step forward this year and, if his progress continues, he could soon challenge Clarence Munyai’s South African record of 19.69 seconds, set in 2018.

“I would love to break the South African record one day, definitely, but I think focusing on the performance is more important than chasing the number,” said Dambile.

With the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics now firmly on the horizon, he believes there is still plenty of work to do.

“I want to keep getting faster, be consistent and keep putting myself into positions where I can compete for medals against the best athletes in the world,” he said. DM