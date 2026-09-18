30 years. One purpose: Better sleep

We often think of a healthy lifestyle in terms of what we eat, how we exercise and how we manage the demands of everyday life. But there is another pillar fundamental to how we live, perform and feel - sleep.

Sleep is where we rest, recharge and recover. It gives us the opportunity to reset after the demands of the day and prepare for everything that comes next. Yet, despite spending around a third of our lives asleep, the quality of that sleep can be too easily overlooked.

For Dial-a-Bed, it has never been something to take lightly.

For 30 years, the brand has helped South Africans make better decisions about where and how they sleep, building a legacy through its products, expertise and, most importantly, the trust of generations of customers.

30 years of sleep expertise

For three decades, Dial-a-Bed has remained focused on one thing: helping South Africans find their best sleep.

That commitment has been part of the brand since the beginning, evolving alongside the way we live while remaining grounded in an understanding that has never changed, sleep matters.

Over 30 years, Dial-a-Bed has been part of countless bedrooms and life stages. From first homes and growing families to new chapters and well-earned upgrades, the brand has helped generations of customers make considered choices about where they rest every night.

That experience has created an enduring understanding of what customers look for, from comfort and support to quality, choice and confidence in their decision.

It is this combination of experience and continued commitment that positions Dial-a-Bed as a trusted sleep health expert today.

Sleep is personal

There is no universal formula for the perfect night's sleep. Sleeping position, body shape, comfort preferences and lifestyle can all influence what feels right. A mattress that is ideal for one person may not necessarily be right for another.

That is why expertise matters.

Dial-a-Bed's role is not simply to offer a range of beds and mattresses. It is to help customers understand their options and make a considered decision based on their individual needs. Choosing where you sleep is a personal decision. A bed is something you return to every night. It becomes part of your routine, your home and your life.

Home is where your bed is

Our relationship with our homes has changed significantly over the past 30 years. The bedroom has become more than a place to sleep, it is a retreat from our increasingly busy lives, somewhere to unwind, disconnect and create space for ourselves.

At the centre of that space is the bed.

For Dial-a-Bed, this captures the connection between the sleep environment and the quality of our rest. Helping someone find their best sleep is about more than finding a mattress; it is about helping them create a space that supports one of the most important pillars of everyday life.

30 years of trust

A 30-year milestone is about more than longevity. It is about trust.

Generations of South Africans have welcomed Dial-a-Bed into their homes, returning to the brand at different stages of their lives. That continuity reflects a commitment to keep listening, evolving and making the journey towards better sleep easier for every customer.

Three decades have provided perspective on what customers value and on the sleep choices they continue to choose.

Celebrating the best of the best

So, how do you celebrate 30 years of putting sleep first? You look at what customers have chosen.

Best of the Best celebrates Dial-a-Bed's best brands, best sellers and best prices. Bringing together our most-loved beds and mattresses, backed by 30 years of experience and the choices of generations of customers. With up to 30% off, the promotion brings together some of the sleep choices that have earned their place as customer favourites.

Because after 30 years of helping South Africans make better decisions about sleep, the products customers continue to choose have something important to say.

They represent experience. They represent trust. And they represent some of the best choices South Africans have made for their sleep.

Thirty years in, Dial-a-Bed remains committed to helping every customer find their best sleep. DM



