Fiji declares HIV a national crisis as diagnoses surge

The government said in a statement posted on Facebook that 2,016 people were diagnosed with HIV in 2025 and estimated that one in 60 adults was living with the disease.

Fifty-nine babies were born with HIV last year and 18 died before their first birthday, it also said.

Authorities said expanded testing had helped uncover infections, enabling earlier treatment. Fiji now plans to widen access to free, voluntary and confidential testing, prevention medicines, as well as harm-reduction services for injecting drug users and treatment.

Fiji, a country of around 900,000 people, is experiencing one of the world's sharpest rises in new infections, according to UNAIDS. It estimates that 9,100 Fijians were living with HIV last year and that only 39% knew their status and that 22% were receiving antiretroviral treatment.

"Fiji has recognized the urgency of the moment and is stepping up its response," UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima said. "It is also a stark reminder to the world that AIDS is not over."

Among cases with a known transmission route, more than half were linked to sexual transmission and over 42% to injecting drug use, UNAIDS said. The agency welcomed government plans for a needle-and-syringe programme and expanded access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), medicine used to lower the risk of contracting HIV.

The government has set up a five-minister Cabinet subcommittee to remove barriers to action. It said discrimination against people living with HIV is illegal and services are available nationwide.

Fiji's estimate of one in 60 adults living with HIV remains below parts of Africa, where nearly 1 in 35 adults are living with HIV, according to the World Health Organization.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)