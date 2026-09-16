Win a dream week in Zanzibar + a share of R50,000 in cash!

Ready to share your thoughts – and maybe win an all-inclusive week in Zanzibar?

This is your chance to tell us how you’re living, spending, saving, scrolling, shopping and thriving in today’s South Africa – and stand to WIN an unforgettable all-inclusive week in Zanzibar for two, or you could walk away with a share of R50,000 in cash. We get it, it’s thorough. BUT stick with it: every section you complete (yup, all 8) boosts your chances to bag that trip of a lifetime!

VERY NB: We don’t want your personal details, just your honest opinions. Your info stays secure, private and 100% anonymous. No spam. No sharing. No nonsense. We will NEVER share your contact details under any circumstances without your permission. All we want are your honest opinions!

Ready to win big?

1st Prize: A Dream Week in Zanzibar

An all-inclusive seven-night island getaway for two at a luxury beachfront resort on Zanzibar’s spice coast. Includes return flights from Johannesburg/Cape Town, and breakfast, lunch and dinner throughout your stay.

2nd Prize: A Share of R50,000 in Cash

Simply for completing the survey, you’re in the running to walk away with a share of R50,000 in cash, no strings attached.

(Travel prize: Subject to availability and excludes high demand periods)

Ready to share your thoughts and increase your chances of winning? Dive in now!

Start the survey

Winners will be drawn on 31 December 2026. Curious about the prizes and last year’s winners? Check them out here:

Prizes & Winners

Thank you for your time and trouble. Together, we can make a difference. DM



