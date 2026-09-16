The test of growing the game in the influencer age

The US Open concluded on Sunday, 13 September, with Elena Rybakina and Alexander Zverev crowned champions.

While the tournament marked the end of Grand Slam tennis for the year, the discussions sparked over influencer behaviour and social media are ongoing.

During the tournament, several videos went viral showing content creators disrupting the flow of play.

During Naomi Osaka’s first-round victory, a spectator used a bright ring light to take pictures of herself during the match. In another video, a larger group of fans could be seen in a suite animatedly recording themselves during the match.

The chair umpire eventually asked those in the suite to take their seats. The organisers subsequently increased signage to remind spectators to refrain from activity that could disrupt the game.

Naomi Osaka returns a shot against Anastasia Zakharova during their first-round match at the 2026 US Open on 31 August in New York City. (Photo: Mike Stobe / Getty Images)

Nevertheless, these incidents have sparked debate online among fans, journalists and creators over what the sporting landscape should look like in the age of social media and the content creator.

While some viewed the incidents as isolated examples of poor behaviour, others saw them as growing pains as sporting bodies and brands increasingly embrace social media and influencers in an effort to attract new audiences.

“It could be a good thing for people to make the sport of tennis popular to their specific audience,” said Osaka. “But I think it has to be managed a lot better, especially in the situation like my first-round match.”

“Overall, I think there are huge positives. You want people to continue to grow the sport,” she added. “I just think it has to be in a way that everyone knows the rules and the etiquette.”

The evolution of consumption

Social media has transformed the culture of consumption and has become inextricably linked to the modern fan experience, both inside and outside the stadium.

Fans keep up with their favourite athletes through social channels more than ever before. They discover sporting events from creators and consume highlights in real time from various accounts.

According to Deloitte Digital, in 2025, 42% of social media users followed sport and recreation topics on social platforms.

InterDigital research found 40% of sports viewers under 35 watch sport on social media platforms, compared with just 13% of those 55 and older. This includes highlights, clips and some live streaming through platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and X.

Tennis is experiencing an influx of new audiences who increasingly view the sport through a digital, shareable lens, according to Sanelisiwe Mhlati, the marketing and events manager for Tennis South Africa. (Photo: Patrick Smith / Getty Images)

The sports marketing agency Mscsports uses influencers “quite extensively”, said Rob Garden, the company’s creative and communications director.

“Influencers have been for a while now a really important channel within the marketing mix to reach the right audiences and to reach them authentically,” said Garden.

As traditional advertising has become easier to avoid, creators have become increasingly valuable because they are engaging with people in a space where they have already yielded their attention, he said.

“People are actively paying to avoid advertising on streaming platforms or YouTube, etcetera,” said Garden. “The challenge for the brand is to create an authentic space for themselves within that attention.”

Similarly, social media lawyer Emma Sadleir said influencers were being used in myriad industries because they bring with them an established following and engaged audience and can potentially draw that audience into a field that they otherwise would not have been interested in.

For example, those interested in fashion may follow influencers in the tennis space for the outfits, but end up staying for the sport.

“You expose that audience, which is a ready-made audience, to a new sport,” she said.

Sanelisiwe Mhlati, the marketing and events manager for Tennis South Africa (TSA), said that tennis is undergoing an influx of new audiences who view the sport through a digital, shareable lens. As such, content creators “play a vital role” in shifting tennis from a traditional sport to a lifestyle brand for younger demographics.

Tradition meets digital audience

However, because sport now sits at a dynamic intersection of athletics, entertainment, lifestyle and fashion, the challenge for sporting bodies such as the TSA is ensuring growth does not come at the expense of the traditions and etiquette that define the live sporting experience.

“Our strategy must focus on bridging the gap using social media to teach the culture of the sport, ensuring new fan engagement enhances the atmosphere without disrupting the integrity of the match,” said Mhlati.

In most professional sport settings, general rules of etiquette apply, with some more stringent than others.

In tennis, for example, that includes silence while the ball is in play, while spectators are generally expected to wait until changeovers or breaks to go to and from their seats.

Similarly, golf insists on respectful silence during play. The annual Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club enforces a strict, zero-tolerance ban on cellphones for spectators, media and players with the idea of maintaining tradition and eliminating distractions.

In cricket, supporters are encouraged not to move when a ball is being bowled, particularly if they are sitting near the sight screens so that the movement does not distract the batter.

Mark Calcavecchia at the ISPS HANDA Senior Open on 23 July 2026. Calcavecchia was kicked out of this year’s Masters for violating Augusta National Golf Club’s strict no-phone policy. (Photo: Paul Devlin / Getty Images)

Wimbledon, which is steeped in tradition, appears to be taking a firm stance on the debate. The All England Club does not plan to introduce a dedicated accreditation category for influencers and will confiscate items, such as ring lights, that could disrupt matches.

The US Open, meanwhile, has reportedly been a generally more raucous Grand Slam event than its English counterpart. In 2024, tournament organisers introduced a policy of free fan movement, meaning fans no longer have to wait to take their seats during changeovers.

For this year’s tournament, the US Tennis Association (USTA) credentialed roughly 100 content creators – up from 54 in 2025 – including social media editors from legacy media brands such as Tennis Channel and the Associated Press.

According to the USTA, the idea of their inclusion was to “engage with fans where and how they consume content”, but “formal guidelines governed access and content captured for these credential holders”.

According to Garden, the US Open highlighted a challenge many in the sports industry face, which is creating a balance between drawing in new fans while refraining from alienating existing ones.

“The interesting thing about those major platforms like the US Open is that it’s a very traditional environment,” he said. “You don’t want to break those traditions because then you’ll end up alienating the existing audiences.

“But you need to try and evolve them and modernise them without eroding the tradition wholly.”

However, the sport being played on court or on the field must not be disrupted, said Garden.

“The core of sport is what happens on the court or on the field, and that should never, ever be messed with,” he said.

A packed-to-capacity Arthur Ashe Stadium during the women’s US Open final between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina on 12 September 2026. (Photo: Patrick Smith / Getty Images)

An emphasis on education and policy

Mhlati said TSA’s goal of welcoming new fans should run in tandem with education on court fundamentals.

Similarly, according to Sadleir, any code governing spectator behaviour should be applied without “fear or favour”.

“It doesn’t matter whether somebody’s got 10 million followers or 100 followers, they must all be subject to the same requirements,” she said.

With regard to South Africa, the influencer industry is governed by Appendix K of the Advertising Regulatory Board’s (ARB) Code of Conduct, more popularly known as the Social Media Code. This code regulates commercial influencer relationships.

Fundamentally, it requires, first, a contract and second, that influencers and brands disclose that there is an influencer arrangement using recognised identifiers in the code, for example #sponsored or #paidpartnership.

Emma Sadleir. (Photo: Facebook)

“That code is triggered as soon as there’s a quid pro quo,” said Sadleir. “It can be that I’m paying you money, but I could be paying you in goods or an experience or a product.”

However, she cautioned against the conflation of content creators with influencers.

According to ESPN, those involved in disrupting Osaka’s match were not among the officially accredited influencers. Therefore, they were not bound by the accreditation obligations and rules set out by the USTA.

According to Sadleir, an influencer has a job, and that is to create commercial interest in an event, whereas a content creator applies to everyone who can capture content.

“The reality of the word content creator is that every person with a phone is a content creator,” she said.

That distinction, she argued, made education increasingly important in an era where anyone can publish content to a potentially global audience.

“It’s about going back to basics – that all content comes with legal risks. If you are going to publish content, you need to make sure that you are doing so responsibly,” said Sadleir.

Social media and content creation are here to stay, and so too is the discourse surrounding them. In sport, the challenge is to find a way for all these facets to coexist while preserving the integrity of on-field play. DM