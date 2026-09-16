EU’s von der Leyen backs partnership with Canada in ‘openly hostile world’



The bloc was dealing with "an openly hostile world", Ursula von der Leyen said in her annual speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, setting out priorities for the 27-nation EU for the year ahead.

Solidarity among member states was the only possible solution, she said. "Our path is clear. Building an independent Europe that has the power to act."

The 27-nation bloc faces war at its borders, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On trade and other issues, it is also facing stiff rivalry from Donald Trump's United States and from an increasingly assertive China.

The EU faces major headwinds at home as well, including the increasing popularity of a eurosceptic far-right, seen in regional elections in Germany that have weakened Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Opinion polls see Marine Le Pen as the strongest contender in next year's presidential vote in France.

"The state of our Union is the strongest it has ever been. The state of our Union can also feel as precarious as it has ever been," von der Leyen said.

WORK WITH CANADA

Von der Leyen, now in her second five-year term at the helm of the EU executive arm, was also set to stress the need to maintain European independence in various sectors, including energy, raw materials and clean technologies.

To achieve that, EU countries will not only need to work together, but also have strong partners like Canada, whose Prime Minister Mark Carneyis in Strasbourg and was warmly applauded by EU lawmakers as he arrived to listen to von der Leyen's speech.

"We want to bring the relationship with Canada to the highest level possible," von der Leyen said. "So, I would like to work with you on opening the door for Canada to be the first associate member of the EU."

Von der Leyen walked up to and embraced Carney after mentioning the "associate membership" issue for Canada and Carney got a standing ovation from the chamber.

CHINA TRADE DEFICIT

Turning to trade, von der Leyen said the EU will use every possible means to reduce its "unsustainable" trade deficit with China. She said that the imbalance, with a goods trade deficit of €1 billion ($1.15 billion) a day last year, had reached a tipping point.

"Let me be clear: we will use all the tools at our disposal to rebalance our relationship. Words are good. But deeds are better," she said.

FIGHT CLIMATE CHANGE

Von der Leyen also said the bloc will need to stay its ambitious course on mitigating climate change but also step up efforts to adapt to it, drawing on experiences from the last three months when the continent was hit by unprecedented heat waves and wildfires.

(€1 = $1.15)

(Reporting by Yves Herman in Strasbourg, Jan Strupczewski, Kate Abnett, Lili Bayer, Phil Blenkinsop, Inti Landauro, Charlotte Van Campenhout, Foo Yun Chee in Brussels; Writing by Jan Strupczewski and Ingrid Melander; editing by David Gaffen and Andrew Heavens)