IN PICTURES
Children find play amid Gaza’s ruins, and more from around the world
Moving, tragic, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... A selection of recent images from our planet.
Palestinian children play volleyball amid the ruins of destroyed buildings along Al-Nasr street in on September 14, 2026 in Gaza City, Gaza. With many sports facilities and public spaces destroyed or rendered inaccessible, the children have turned an area surrounded by concrete rubble into an improvised volleyball court, using stones to mark the boundaries. Their game offers a brief moment of normality and childhood in a city where ongoing destruction has severely disrupted everyday life and access to safe spaces for children. (Photo: Omar Ashtawy/Getty Images)
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