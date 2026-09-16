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Children find play amid Gaza’s ruins, and more from around the world

Moving, tragic, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking ... A selection of recent images from our planet.

Daily Maverick Photo Team
By Daily Maverick Photo Team
16 Sep
Children Play Volleyball In GazaPalestinian children play volleyball amid the ruins of destroyed buildings along Al-Nasr street in on September 14, 2026 in Gaza City, Gaza. With many sports facilities and public spaces destroyed or rendered inaccessible, the children have turned an area surrounded by concrete rubble into an improvised volleyball court, using stones to mark the boundaries. Their game offers a brief moment of normality and childhood in a city where ongoing destruction has severely disrupted everyday life and access to safe spaces for children. (Photo: Omar Ashtawy/Getty Images)


migrant dinghy near Lanzarote
One of the immigrants rescued at sea, after arrival at the dock of Arrecife, Lanzarote island, Spain, 16 September 2026. The Spanish Maritime Rescue Society rescued 82 people from an inflatable dinghy 131 kilometers from Lanzarote in the Canary Islands. Three people died aboard the dinghy and another one remains in a critical condition. (Photo: EPA/Adriel Perdomo)
Forest fire breaks out in Tuejar, eastern Spain
A plane spreads water over a forest fire that broke out near the village of Tuejar, eastern Spain, 16 September 2026. The blaze, which started on 15 September, has burned about 880 hectares so far. (Photo: EPA/Kai Forsterling)
French fishers block oil depot in protest over fuel costs
Policemen during clashes with French fishermen at a blockade of the oil depot in Frontignan, southern France, 16 September 2026. Mediterranean fishers in France have launched an indefinite strike in the south of France to protest the surging cost of marine diesel and the restrictions imposed by the European Union's WestMed management plan, which cut permitted fishing days. (Photo: EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO)
Farmers' protest at the Gelderland provincial government building
Farmers shelter under a plastic sheet during a protest at the Gelderland Provincial House in Arnhem, Netherlands, 16 September 2026. The farmers are protesting against the cabinet's nitrogen plans. (Photo: EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL)
UK Fuel Price Rises Push Inflation Rate Up To 3.1%
An aerial view a motorcyclist arrives at a petrol station to fill up with petrol or diesel on September 16, 2026 in Middlewich, United Kingdom. The UK inflation rate rose to 3.1% in the year to August 2026, in part, due to surging motor fuel prices. Driven by global oil price spikes because of conflict in the Middle East, overall fuel costs rose 23% year-on-year, with both petrol and diesel costs increasing sharply during August to reach their highest levels since late 2022. (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Africa Aerospace and Defence expo in Pretoria
Visitors play with hand guns on display at the Waterkloof Air Force Base, Pretoria, South Africa, 16 September 2026. The expo combines an air show with exhibitions showcasing various military systems, making it the most comprehensive civil and military aerospace and defense event held on the African continent. This year included exhibits from 30 countries including China, Russia, and the Czech Republic. (Photo: EPA/Kim Ludbrook)
Students protest against education reforms in Brussels
Students take part in a demonstration against higher education reforms and rising study costs in Brussels, Belgium, 16 September 2026. The Protests against the tuition fees increase began in March and resumed after the summer break, opposing controversial education reform proposed by Valerie Glatigny, Vice President and Minister of Education and Social Promotion for the French-speaking Wallonia-Brussels Federation, including an increase in the full annual tuition fee from 835 euros to 1,194 euros. (Photo: EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET)
The Hague to deliver verdict for former Kosovo Liberation Army leaders
Supporters gather to show solidarity with former Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) leaders following the verdict in their trial, in Pristina, Kosovo, 16 September 2026. The Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague, Netherlands, sentenced Hashim Thaci, Kadri Veseli, Rexhep Selimi, and Jakup Krasniqi to long prison terms on ten counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the 1998-1999 Kosovo War. (Photo: EPA/ARBEN LLAPASHTICA)
President Trump Returns To Washington From Ireland
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters while aboard Air Force One while traveling back from Ireland to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on September 13, 2026 in flight. President Trump spoke to reporters about his trip to Ireland and a range of other topics including advancements in AI, Ukraine and the midterms. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Bernie Sanders
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) speaks during the Pro-Human Assembly at the Marriott Marquis Washington on September 15, 2026 in Washington, DC. Sen. Sanders joined former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, Industry leaders, politicians, and community members for a day of discussion around the topic of AI legislation. (Photo: Finn Gomez/Getty Images)
The Kibera Bones Workshop
Charles Owigo (48), a member of The African Bone Craft, poses for a photo holding unfinished salt shakers made from recycled bones on September 14, 2026 in Nairobi, Kenya. The Kibera Bones Workshop, formerly The African Bones Craft, is a collective of artisans using recycled animal bones, horns and brass metals to create handmade jewellery and decorations for sale to locals and tourists in Nairobi's Kibera slum. The bones are sourced from butchers and slaughterhouses around Nairobi. Traditionally, wearing bone jewellery has been considered a bridge between the living and the dead. (Photo: Donwilson Odhiambo/Getty Images)
Two Centuries Here Exhibition Celebrates 200 Years Of UCL
Items on display at University College as part of their 200 anniversary celebration on September 15, 2026 in London, England. The 'Two Centuries Here' exhibition celebrates University College London's bicentenary featuring historic artefacts from the Petrie Museum of Egyptian and Sudanese Archaeology and the Grant Museum of Zoology. (Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Sex Pistols With Frank Carter U.S. Tour Opening Night - Dallas.
(L-R) Steve Jones and Paul Cook of Sex Pistols pose for a recreation of photographs from the band's historic 1978 appearance, in front of the marquee at Longhorn Ballroom ahead of the Sex Pistols With Frank Carter U.S. Tour Opening Night on September 11, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. Sex Pistols famously performed at the venue on January 10, 1978, during their first U.S. tour. (Photo: Omar Vega/Getty Images)
Beijing Fashion Week 2026
A model walk the runway at the C.PROTOCOL collection show during the Beijing Fashion Week on September 14, 2026 in Beijing, China. (Photo: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's "Legacy/New Works"
Yannick Lebrun and Isaiah Day perform during a photocall for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's "Legacy/New Works" at Sadler's Wells Theatre on September 15, 2026 in London, England. (Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images)


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