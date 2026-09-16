Jessica Williams never dreamt that soccer would take her from Parkwood on the Cape Flats, to Danish capital Copenhagen. However, that is exactly the reality the 26-year-old Banyana Banyana goalkeeper is living.

Williams officially joined the newly formed women’s wing of Denmark’s biggest club at the beginning of September 2026, on a one-year deal. Such contract lengths are the norm in women’s soccer, particularly with players who come from Africa.

Nevertheless, Williams is excited about growing as both a player and person during her time in Denmark. With Banyana’s primary goalkeepers both over 30 years, there are opportunities for fringe players such as Williams to establish themselves in the team.

Copenhagen-based growth

However, for Capetonian Williams the most important thing while she is in Denmark is to continue sharpening her skillset. Of course, Copenhagen is where former Bafana Bafana striker Sibusiso Zuma made his name in the 2000s. To this day, Zuma remains revered at the club.

“It’s always an honour representing your country and being able to fight for the flag. But ultimately, the coaches make the choice,” Williams said during an interview with the South African Football Journalists’ Association. “But if a call-up were to come, I would honour it with pride.”

After representing South Africa at U20 level, she was part of the national team for the 2019 World Cup, but only really made her mark on the national team at the 2024 Cosafa Championship.

South Africa went all the way to the final that year. While they lost on penalties to Zambia, Williams received the golden glove award as the tournament’s best keeper. Along the way, she even scored a goal directly from a free kick from around the halfway line, as South Africa beat Eswatini 3-0.

According to Williams, the ability to score free kicks despite being a goalkeeper stems from her time playing in the middle of the park when she was developing as a player.

Jessica Williams started off playing soccer at school during break in Parkwood on the Cape Flats with the boys in her area. (Photo: Freja Borne / FCKW)

“Initially soccer was not a thing for me. I used to do pageants and modelling. But at school, I also played with the boys during break. And initially I played infield, hence I became a goalkeeper late… around 2017. I used to play in the middle, which also explains why I’m so comfortable with the ball at my feet,” Williams explained.

Desiree Ellis influence

Following a serious injury, she had to assess her options as she wasn’t the same player in the centre of park. Coincidentally, Banyana coach Desiree Ellis was the one who suggested that Williams try her hand at goalkeeping instead. Despite being reluctant to make the switch, she took the sage advice and has not looked back since.

Although Williams has represented a number of clubs in both the Hollywoodbets Super League and the second-tier Sasol League, one club she has always felt at home at is Badgers Football Academy. The latter is the brainchild of former South African Football Association (Safa) head of women’s soccer Romaney Pinnock.

Copenhagen Head of Women’s Soccer Romaney Pinnock (left) with Banyana goalkeeper Jessica Williams. (Photo: Freja Borne / FCKW)

Pinnock was instrumental in Copenhagen recruiting Williams, showing immense belief in the abilities of the 26-year-old. After leaving her role at Safa House, Pinnock joined Bristol City and was tasked with spearheading their women’s programme. Then Copenhagen came calling in late 2025.

“I joined Copenhagen in October 2025, as the head of women’s football. Their women’s team is fairly new. They started in the third tier two seasons ago. When I joined, they were in the B league. Now we are in the top-tier league in Denmark,” said Pinnock.

“Jess and I have known each other for several years. I run Badgers Football Academy in Cape Town. Jess has worked with us as a player. She’s been there as a coach for our U16s. She’s been with us for off-season training and is just a role model to our girls at Badgers.

“The opportunity for her to be here came about when we needed an additional goalkeeper at Copenhagen, and Jess was a top choice. She came over for a two-week trial and she did great. Hence the club decided to sign her.”

Williams’ formative years

In a typical story for many South African woman soccer players, Williams used to play soccer with the boys in Parkwood. She attended matches thanks to her father. However, she had no immediate women soccer players to look up to during her formative years.

“We grew up in a different generation to the children now. Now everyone has phones, tablets and these fancy TVs. We didn’t have all of that growing up. So, I don’t really know about these things,” Williams reminisced.

“When I eventually had access to watching football, my role model was Hope Solo, the former US national team goalkeeper. I used to steal my mom’s phone and watch her videos on YouTube. Then I’d finish the data and get whipping for finishing it,” Williams said.

Both Pinnock and Williams maintain that the sooner South Africa has a fully professional women’s league, the better. Currently, a number of players in the ecosystem juggle full-time jobs with playing soccer. It’s a system that severely hinders the development of the sport of the country. DM