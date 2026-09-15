‘Stand up for women’s rights,’ Ramaphosa urges as another body is found in Ekurhuleni

The body of another woman in her thirties was found behind Club 69 in KwaThema, Springs, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday morning, 15 September 2026. She was naked and in a decomposed state, similar to several of the five victims found recently in the Kempton Park area.

The discovery comes a day after police confirmed that five women’s bodies had been found in the broader Kempton Park area since July, with investigators examining possible links between the cases. The South African Police Service also confirmed that the victims found in Kempton Park had all been sexually assaulted.

On Tuesday, the crime scene on Moshoeshoe Street attracted a large crowd of residents and law enforcement officials. Several locals pleaded with police officers to let them see the remains. Some said their daughter, sister, cousin or friend had been missing for several days and feared that the body could be that of their loved one.

Police said the woman, who has not been identified, had been dead for roughly five days, prompting emotional and desperate responses from some residents who said their relatives had been missing for the same amount of time.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe addresses the media at the scene where the body was found in KwaThema on 15 September 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe tried to calm the situation, explaining that the police had to follow protocol and that families would, in due time, be given an opportunity to take part in a more dignified identification process at a mortuary.

Ramaphosa calls for justice

The Presidency said on Tuesday that no stone would be left unturned in efforts to solve the murders. President Cyril Ramaphosa extended his condolences to the families and communities affected by the killings.

“These incidents are causing fear and uncertainty in our communities, and among women. As government, we share the concerns of all South Africans and we mourn the lives so cruelly taken away,” he said.

The President said he had spoken to Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia and Acting National Police Commissioner Puleng Dimpane, who had briefed him on the investigations.

“I have directed that these cases be prioritised and that no stone be left unturned in bringing those responsible to justice.

“As a nation, we must stand up for the rights, safety and dignity of women and girls.”

Ramaphosa also urged anyone with information that could help the investigation or help prevent further victims to report it to the SAPS.

Police at the scene where the body of a woman was found in KwaThema on 15 September 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Investigation ongoing

In a separate statement, Cachalia also expressed deep concern following the discovery of the women’s bodies in Ekurhuleni. He said he and Dimpane would meet the investigation team on Tuesday afternoon for a briefing on the progress of the investigation.

“While the investigation must establish whether these cases are linked, the possibility that a perpetrator or perpetrators may be targeting women demands our urgent and determined attention,” Cachalia said.

He said a multidisciplinary investigation had been established to examine possible links between the cases, identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

“The SAPS will continue working with communities and other stakeholders to identify risks, strengthen policing responses and ensure that credible information is acted upon.”

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe addresses the media close to where the body of a woman was found in KwaThema on 15 September 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Cachalia also urged the public to refrain from circulating unverified information or making accusations without evidence.

Mathe urged residents to work alongside law enforcement, saying that solving the killings required a joint effort rather than criticism and outrage directed at the police.

While acknowledging the devastating and tragic impact of the recent killings, she pointed to recent arrests and convictions as evidence that law enforcement officials were prioritising and making progress in gender-based violence cases. Mathe said 98 perpetrators arrested between April and June had received life sentences. DM