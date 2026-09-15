Kim Kardashian awarded symbolic €1 damages over Paris jewel heist

Kardashian, who had testified that she thought she was going to die during the ordeal, had sought the symbolic amount from some of those convicted in May 2025 over the heist in a civil damages case, according to a lawyer for the hotel's receptionist - another plaintiff.

The robbers, often referred to in France as the "Grandpa Robbers" because of their advanced ages, wore ski masks and were disguised as police officers. The robbery was, at the time it occurred, France's largest in 20 years. Most of the jewels were never recovered, including the engagement ring given to her by then-husband, rapper Kanye West (now known as Ye).

The hotel receptionist had sought €500,000 in damages, and was awarded about €110,000, his lawyer said.

Kardashian's Paris lawyers did not respond to a request for comment.

Kardashian in court in 2025 told Aomar Ait Khedache, the mastermind of the robbery and then aged 69, that she forgave him, but that doing so did not take away the trauma of the events. He was jailed for three years, and seven others were convicted for crimes linked to the heist.

($1 = 0.8666 euros)





(Reporting by Juliette Jabkhiro; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)