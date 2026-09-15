In pictures: Sharp lines, heavy fabrics and architectural cuts at the 2026 Emmys

Zendaya and Law Roach attend the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage) Ciara Miller attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Keltie Knight attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Louisa Jacobson attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Mycah Bacchus Maye attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (L-R) Eunice Bae, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Isabel Gravitt, Donovan Colan and Hoon Lee attend the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Simran Baidwan attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Bill Posley attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (L-R) Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter attend the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (L-R) Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts attend the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Carl Clemons-Hopkins attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Denée Benton attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Colman Domingo attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Mariska Hargitay attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Lukita Maxwell attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Craig Hogan attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Rachel Sennott attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Youn Yuh-jung attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Sara Foster attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (L-R) Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell attend the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Jessica Williams attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Olivia Munn attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Dakota Fanning attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Emmy Rossum attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Shailene Woodley attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Florence Pugh attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Brooks Nader attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Ayo Edebiri attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Stephen Colbert and crew accept the Outstanding Variety Series Award for "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" onstage during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage) Michael J. Fox accepts the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award onstage during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Jamie Lee Curtis speaks onstage during the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chloe Kern/WireImage) Sally Field attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage) (L-R) Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs attend the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)



