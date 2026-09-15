Are you a cancer survivor, currently undergoing treatment or caring for a loved one?We want to hear about your story:

Medical aid: Has your medical aid covered your care, or left you paying out of pocket?

State sector: What has your experience been like in public healthcare facilities?

Access to medication: Have you struggled to access life-saving drugs because they are unaffordable or rejected by your medical scheme?

Tell us about your experience. If you can’t see the form below, please click here.





Are you a cancer expert?

We’re also looking for cancer experts who would like to contribute opinion pieces to this series.

We’re interested in a range of perspectives, including the science and treatment of cancer, navigating the healthcare system, access to medicines, the cost of treatment, and the economics of developing new drugs.

If you have expertise or a perspective you think our readers should hear, tell us a little about yourself and what you’d like to contribute. DM



