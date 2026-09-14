An industry lobbying coalition of 171 organisations (including domestic exchanges like VALR, Luno and AltCoinTrader), alongside nearly 4,000 individuals, has mobilised under the banner of the Crypto Asset Taskforce for Advancing Sound, Technology-Neutral Regulation (aka Catastrophe). It’s very clever.

Their objective is to challenge the National Treasury’s draft Capital Flow Management Regulations and the SA Reserve Bank’s (Sarb’s) draft Crypto Asset Manual for Cross-Border Activities. The campaign focuses on two key restrictions in the draft rules:

Bans on commercial cross-border crypto rails: South African businesses would be barred from using crypto assets for capital imports or exports, even when the underlying commercial activity is completely lawful.

The self-custody “one-way street”: While residents can transfer crypto from a licensed local exchange to a non-custodial private wallet, sending those funds back into a South African crypto-asset service provider is classified as non-permissible.

Rather than taking a purely adversarial stance against government oversight, Binance South Africa GM Hannes Wessels told me at The Gathering that industry participants must acknowledge the systemic balance-sheet pressures driving Treasury’s policies:

“You need to look at where the SA and the Treasury come from. What are they trying to achieve? For them, they’re trying to protect the rand and South African balance sheet because we also need to remember you got a Treasury balance sheet behind this which if this fails we need to issue a lot of debt to get this back.”

He also argues that regulators must distinguish between transactional payment rails and speculative capital flight, advocating for payment functionalities to be exempt from strict capital controls.

“I think we need to take the payments component of crypto and put that outside the line,” Wessels explains. “We can say, okay, well, you can’t abuse that to actually get exchange control, but payments need to fall out. So, that’s something we feel very strongly about.”

Man of steel

My take on the drama? Let’s be transparent: the campaign’s narrative is undeniably designed to protect industry profits and preserve domestic transaction volumes. However, dismissing their arguments would be a mistake.

Their critique highlights legitimate flaws in the proposed rules. Restricting transfers from self-custody back into regulated exchanges will not stop South Africans from using crypto; it will simply force them to keep wealth offshore or trade via unverified peer-to-peer grey markets.

By building a one-way exit out of the local system, regulators risk inadvertently pushing financial activity into the shadows, defeating the very purpose of financial oversight.

But outside that, these are companies demanding bi-directional flow between self-custody and local exchanges to ensure that platforms retain user trading volumes rather than losing liquidity to offshore exchanges or decentralised protocols.

Even Catastrophe’s core slogan, “Same activity. Same risk. Same rules”, conveniently glosses over why FinSurv treats self-custody cautiously. Non-custodial wallets operate without native counterparty identity verification.

Unlike traditional bank-to-bank wire transfers between identified account holders, unmonitored inbound self-custody transfers pose balance of payments tracking challenges and tax evasion risks that exchange control rules were explicitly established to prevent.

Look, the regulations are still being shaped, and that is going to come with pushback because that’s the steps to this particular dance. Whether a 4,000-signature petition is better than a detailed submission to Sarb remains to be seen. DM

