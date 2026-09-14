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Saudi Civil Defense lifts warnings of potential danger in four cities

CAIRO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Saudi Civil Defense sent an all clear on Monday after issuing alerts for potential danger in four southern cities amid an uptick in attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis.

Reuters
By Reuters
14 Sep
Fighting escalates in Yemen A screen grab taken from an undated handout video released on 13 September 2026 by the Houthi military media center shows Houthi fighters gesturing on an armored personnel carrier during an offensive in the port city of Mokha, western coast of Yemen. Yemen's Saudi-backed government accused Iran and its regional allies of supporting the Houthis’ recent offensive, during which the group captured key port areas, including Mokha, and seized control of strategic maritime positions along the Bab al-Mandab Strait. EPA/HOUTHI MILITARY MEDIA CENTER HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES


Saudi Civil Defense had issued the alerts for the cities of Najran, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Abha. It also later issued warnings for Khamis Mushait and Abha a second time before lifting them again.

The Houthis, who ⁠control ​the most populous parts of Yemen and much of the north, ​have been launching attacks towards Saudi Arabia since declaring a naval blockade against Riyadh in July, with strikes targeting Saudi vessels in the Red ​Sea.


(Reporting by Menna Alaa El-Din; Editing by Tom Hogue)

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