Saudi Civil Defense lifts warnings of potential danger in four cities

Saudi Civil Defense had issued the alerts for the cities of Najran, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Abha. It also later issued warnings for Khamis Mushait and Abha a second time before lifting them again.
The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen and much of the north, have been launching attacks towards Saudi Arabia since declaring a naval blockade against Riyadh in July, with strikes targeting Saudi vessels in the Red Sea.
(Reporting by Menna Alaa El-Din; Editing by Tom Hogue)
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