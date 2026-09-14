British rock band Oasis announce 38-date tour in 2027





To avoid a repeat of a ticketing fiasco when the band's frontmen, the Gallagher brothers, first made a comeback in 2025, fans can register to access a window to buy tickets.

Standard ticket prices for the new tour will be fixed and range between £71.50 ($96.50) and £266.60, promoters said.

In a statement, Oasis said, "Start the celebrations", adding they would "once again return to lift the spirits of the people".

"Come witness the fitness," the statement said. "It shall be a sight to behold."

The band, whose hits include "Wonderwall" and "Don't Look Back in Anger", will start with five shows in Glasgow in May before moving to Manchester, their home city in northern England, for 11 dates at the Etihad Stadium.

Dates in Munich, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Paris, Rome, Boston, Las Vegas and Slane Castle, Ireland, follow before Oasis finish with four dates in Knebworth, southern England, in September, the location of two concerts in 1996, where they played to a combined 250,000 people.

Oasis were the biggest guitar band of the 1990s. Their debut album "Definitely Maybe" in 1994 was an instant hit. Its follow-up "(What's the Story) Morning Glory?" was the decade's biggest selling record.

Tension between Noel Gallagher, the band's main songwriter, and his younger brother, lead singer Liam, led to the band's split in 2009.

News in 2024 that the brothers were reuniting led to a frenzy to buy tickets. Thousands of fans endured hours of waiting, only to find ticket prices had jumped when they reached the front of the queue.

But the return to the stage in Cardiff delighted both fans and critics, who said the group sounded as good as it ever had.

A documentary about the reunion tour, called "Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger", was shown at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month.

($1 = 0.7409 pounds)





(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton and Barbara Lewis)