Why Africa’s smart cities will also need smarter finance

Some of these transactions happen in seconds. Others lose a big share to fees, take days to arrive, or become hard to trace across departments, institutions and borders. What looks like a collection of unrelated delays often comes down to the infrastructure used to move and record value.

Smart cities use connected technology and data to improve services: traffic systems respond to congestion, sensors detect leaking pipes, digital platforms bring public services to a phone. But detecting a problem is only the first step. Fixing it still depends on budgets, procurement, payments and records that work.

The financial machinery behind those repairs deserves attention. High transaction costs, fragmented records and uneven access to financial services affect cities across the continent.

The city's financial operating system

Smart finance is about payment and recordkeeping systems that let money and transaction information move together - securely and efficiently.

Blockchain is part of this picture. It records transactions on a shared, time-stamped ledger that all authorised parties can see. Crypto assets are digital assets that can be transferred across blockchain networks, including across different chains through bridging. Stablecoins are a type of crypto asset designed to track the value of another asset, usually a currency like the US dollar.

The technology can sound complex, but its value is decided in ordinary moments. Someone paying for transport, food, electricity, or school fees needs the transaction to be accepted, affordable and secure. A new payment channel earns its place by making that easier.

Crypto's role is expanding from something people hold or trade into a way to pay in shops, restaurants, fuel stations and online. Binance Pay lets users send, receive and spend supported digital assets through the Binance app. In markets where it is available, Binance Card offers another option by converting supported digital assets into local currency at the point of purchase. Availability and regulations vary between countries, and these services must work alongside cash, cards, banking apps, QR systems and mobile money.

Public money on the record

Public money raises the stakes. A single infrastructure project can pass through budget approval, procurement, delivery milestones, invoicing, and payment - with different departments holding different parts of the record. When contractors, officials and auditors work from separate systems, finding where money or accountability stalled can take too long.

On a blockchain-based system, each municipal contract could have a digital identity. The tender award, budget, agreed work, invoice and payment could be logged against the same project, giving authorised parties a shared history and allowing selected information to be made public.

This would not make a bad procurement decision look good, or prove that work was done properly. But it would make later alterations harder and gaps easier to spot - giving auditors, journalists, and oversight bodies a clearer trail to follow.

Property ownership depends on the same need for a trustworthy record. Missing deeds, inconsistent information and slow verification can delay sales, restrict access to finance and expose owners to fraud. Once ownership has been legally established, a blockchain-supported record could preserve the approved deed and its history, making legitimate records easier to access and verify. But recording an inaccurate or disputed title on a blockchain just preserves the problem - so the legal and administrative work must come first.

Money across borders

Workers living away from home regularly send money for food, rent, education and healthcare. Fees on relatively small transfers can absorb a large portion of the payment and sending money to sub-Saharan Africa remains among the most expensive corridors in the world.

Stablecoins could offer an additional route. They can move across blockchain networks at any time and may avoid some of the intermediaries in a conventional banking chain. But the sender still needs to acquire the stablecoin and the recipient must be able to convert it into spendable money - so regulation, identity checks, consumer protection and reliable local conversion all matter.

Businesses face similar friction. A freelancer working for an overseas client, a tour operator accepting an international booking, or a small business selling into another country may have limited payment options and lose money to settlement delays or foreign exchange charges. Crypto and stablecoin payments create another channel. Binance Pay allows businesses to accept supported digital assets where available. For a smaller enterprise, faster access to more of the payment can determine whether it can pay staff, restock, or take on the next order.

Africa's digital advantage

Africa has already shown how quickly people adopt digital finance when it solves a real problem. Mobile money widened access through devices people already carried and built new financial habits where traditional banking reached too few.

The next opportunity is to connect bank accounts, mobile wallets, crypto payment rails, merchants and public services - instead of building more closed systems. This is what leapfrogging means in practice: African markets can skip unnecessary layers of older infrastructure while building the regulation, interoperability, cybersecurity and consumer protection that trust requires.

Connectivity, payment habits, currencies and regulation differ widely. A model designed for Cape Town cannot simply be applied in Kigali, Lagos or Nairobi. Each market will need to decide how these financial rails fit into its economy.

As Larry Cooke, Director for Africa at Binance, explains: "Smart cities will only thrive if their financial systems are as intelligent as their physical infrastructure. At Binance, we see finance not just as a back office function but as the connective tissue of urban life - enabling transparency, speed and trust at scale. By embedding blockchain into everyday transactions, from municipal contracts to cross-border payments, Africa can leapfrog legacy barriers and build cities where value moves as seamlessly as data."

Roads, cables and sensors are the visible signs of a smarter city. The financial layer will be harder to see - but residents will feel it when a payment arrives faster, a supplier is paid, a property record can be trusted, or a small business reaches a customer beyond its borders.

Africa's cities are getting smarter. Your finances should keep up. Create your free Binance account today. DM

