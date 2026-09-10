[We] set out to change the world of health insurance, starting in South Africa. It was, certainly to others, an act of pure and outrageous optimism.

So writes Discovery and Vitality founder Adrian Gore in one of the most captivating books I have read in the past few years. It is a book about the four principles that constitute Gores’s life and business philosophy.

In 1987 he was a 22-year-old actuarial science undergraduate student when he landed his first job as a lowly product developer at Liberty Life. Five years later, the young Gore summoned “sophisticated actuarial principles” to develop and help launch a game-changing top-up insurance product, “focused on covering major, high-cost health events”, at Liberty Life. Shortly thereafter he decided to leave the company and build an insurance company of his own – and the rest is the history captured in the book.

Each chapter is devoted to one of the four principles: disciplined optimism, focused urgency, declared goals and the Pareto tail. After elucidating the principle in its focus, each chapter winds down into twin concluding sections that discuss the possible applications as well as the “key takeaways”.

Of disciplined optimism

The first chapter tackles the perils of the human predilection “to seek out negative signals” and the “biological wiring” that drives humans to prefer pessimism over optimism. Gore’s slightly overstated view is that, though often regarded as smart and sophisticated, “pessimism is kneejerk, lazy and primitive”. Disciplined optimism is harder to marshal but more rewarding, he suggests.

Using the combined and largely successful efforts of South African businesses working alongside the government to tackle the load shedding and pothole crises, Gore illustrates what is possible when the primordial and declinist pessimism makes way for disciplined optimism. But Gore does not only share the “successes” of optimism. He refers, for example, to Discovery’s bitter failure to compete in the US market – entered in 2003 and bombed out in 2008, “after losing $100-million”. Yet, for him, disciplined optimism includes the choice to learn more from success rather than from failure. It also includes seeing good and encouraging potential in others.

Of focused urgency

Though clearly not intended by the author, I sensed an ironic and unspoken “pessimism” about the second chapter which discusses the principle of focused urgency. In this chapter Gore wishes to disabuse his readers – especially 25- to 35-year-olds – of the notion that “they have plenty of time to live and therefore have plenty of time to make an impact”. He points out that in terms of the “logarithmic theory of time”, we have only 20% of our lives to make an impact, because “by our mid-thirties, we are 80% through our lives in terms of perceived time”.

Yet, Gore insists that “understanding how time works is not depressing – it is galvanising”, if only because this realisation should lead us to a life of “focused urgency”. Predictably, he further suggests that fitness, health, exercise and continued knowledge acquisition will improve one’s experience of time regardless of age.

Crucially, he suggests that focused urgency is also important for organisations, so we need to build time-based organisations that can generate self-imposed regimes of focused urgency.

The power of declared goals

Four years ago, Gore publicly declared his goal to run a five-minute mile (the “Strive for Five” challenge) – a seemingly “impossible dream” for a 58-year-old. Admittedly, it also created an excellent platform to market Discovery’s Vitality programme by sharing the groundbreaking data and research findings on the effects of regular exercise on fitness, longevity and general wellbeing.

Primarily he used the challenge “to illustrate the power of setting and declaring goals”. He notes repeatedly that setting goals creates something to lose, and in that way triggers the deep-seated human instinct for loss aversion. Following psychologist and Nobel Laureate Daniel Kahneman, Gore points out that “losses are typically felt to be twice as impactful as gains of the same size”, so that “the fear of losing something is a much stronger motivator than the prospect of gaining something of equivalent value”. Because the average person will do everything to avoid failing to reach a declared goal, we should “tactically harness the power of loss aversion through goal-setting”.

Sport, suggests Gore, is an excellent laboratory to showcase the power and benefits of goal setting – whether goals are wholly or only partially achieved.

Although Gore tore a calf muscle in training and thus failed to achieve his “Strive for Five” goal, he was much closer to reaching that goal at the end of his rigorous training regime than he was at the beginning. That is because, as psychology professor Dan Ariely has noted, “goals are not just about the end, they’re about the paths they create”, and the lessons learnt as well as the resilience engendered along the way.

Nor do goals remain static. At its founding, the declared goal of Discovery was “to make people healthier”. Today, its “stated ambition is to be the best insurance and financial services group in the world” – a step change from the initial goal. The linking of declared goals to loss aversion and other incentives has proven to be a winning formula, not only with regards to Discovery’s Shared Value model, but also in many similar models in the world.

Dancing the Pareto dance

Named after Italian economist Vilfredo Pareto, who studied inequality and observed its stubborn ubiquity across sectors, the Pareto principle rests on the recognition that “a few critical decisions can have disproportionate impact and transform lives, businesses, industries and even nations”. To this end, the Pareto principle is pervasive, stubborn and recursive, meaning “there is a Pareto tail inside a Pareto tail inside a Pareto tail”.

To fully appreciate and understand this principle, Gore suggests that we first bid farewell to a “profound cognitive error in how we’ve been taught to see the world” in terms of a symmetric, bell curve graph of “normal distribution”, with averages in the middle and a few outliers on the sides. In reality, impactful change is driven by what happens at the extreme right lower end of the X-axis – that is, in the Pareto tail.

By contrast, in the asymmetrical Pareto distribution graph, “the head contains high-frequency but low-impact events” while “the tail holds rare but high-impact events, often referred to as ‘Pareto tail’ events”.

According to Gore, we can make a quick, big and lasting impact if we allow the first three principles to push us to the Pareto tail.

This is how, while lying in a bath one day in 1997, Gore decided that instead of signing a deal that would allow the Health and Racquet Club to help sell Discovery insurance to its members, he would flip the deal by opting to give “free” Health and Racquet membership to Discovery clients as one of several interlinked health incentives.

Thus was born an idea that would “reimagine health insurance from simply paying for sickness to actively incentivising people to be healthy… a radical shift from transactional and passive insurer to active partner in our customer’s health and wellbeing”. The Vitality Shared Value model was born.

The number of areas to which Gore suggests Pareto thinking can be applied is mesmerising: risk assessment, scenario planning, innovation, talent management, corporate philanthropy and remuneration management, to mention but a few.

Conclusion

The fairy tale rise of a 22-year-old rookie insurance product developer into the Steve Jobs of the South African insurance and banking industry, is quite inspirational – and all taking place during the precarious time before the dawn of South Africa’s democracy.

And yet Gore seems to underestimate the power and advantage of being a young white guy in 1992. Surely, this could be part of what helped to unlock the doors of Rand Merchant Bank and the heart of Laurie Dippenaar to give him and Barry Swartzberg the first R10-million loan to start the business, for example. In parts of the book the Pareto tail comes close to being held up fatalistically as an unchallengeable and unchangeable “idol” that demands our uncritical compliance and unquestioning application and no more.

These mild critical points notwithstanding, Gore has published a book that is at once a textbook, a workbook and a personal development manual anchored in an impressive body of interdisciplinary scholarship. DM

Professor Tinyiko Maluleke is the principal and vice-chancellor of the Tshwane University of Technology. He is also deputy chair of the National Planning Commission.