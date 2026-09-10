Could Earth, the planet that gave rise to every form of life we know, itself be a living being?

Almost 200 years ago an American Unitarian minister named Ralph Waldo Emerson was approaching the question through one of the least understood and still today most disputed of human functions: consciousness.

Emerson was born in 1803 into a long line of New England ministers. He studied at Harvard Divinity School and in 1829 was ordained as a Unitarian minister, taking the prestigious pulpit of Boston’s Second Church.

Unitarians rejected the notion of the Trinity and the Calvinist doctrine of innate human sin. They emphasised reason, morality and the humanity of Christ.

But even this liberal Christianity eventually felt constricting to Emerson. In 1832 he resigned from the ministry, partly because he could no longer administer Communion in good conscience.

Behind the dispute over ritual lay a deeper objection. Christianity, he believed, had turned a living encounter with the Divine into a religion about something that had happened in the distant past.

Emerson’s decisive public break with established theology came in his explosive 1838 address to the graduating class of Harvard Divinity School. “Historical Christianity”, he argued, had concentrated so heavily on the person of Jesus that it had lost the truth Jesus embodied. It had attributed divine nature to one person and denied it to everyone else.

For Emerson all life on Earth was spiritually connected. (Photo: Sketchy)

Awareness

For Emerson, our awareness of this truth could not be inherited, taught or accepted on another person’s authority. It had to be encountered directly. God was not a voice that had spoken once in antiquity, he said. The Divine continued to speak through human consciousness.

Reaction from the church was fierce. Emerson was denounced from Unitarian pulpits and effectively banished from Harvard for nearly three decades. Yet he continued to develop his argument.

In his 1841 essay The Over-Soul, Emerson proposed a universal reality in which individual consciousness participated. We appear to be separate, he said, but at the deepest level our individual selves are contained within something immeasurably larger.

“I am constrained every moment to acknowledge a higher origin for events than the will I call mine… our being is descending into us from we know not whence.”

For him the boundary between God, nature and the deepest part of oneself was porous. What we ordinarily call the self was not an isolated possession but a temporary personal expression of a universal consciousness to which we could have access. This, Emerson believed, was the secret of nature.

This awareness was not a theory or an abstraction. It was glimpsed in moments when our consciousness merged with that of the Earth, when the familiar distinction between the observer and the observed seemed to fall away.

Emerson delivering a lecture to Harvard graduates (Photo: Sketchy)

Shared reality

For him, consciousness may not be the private possession of isolated human minds. It may be a shared reality expressing itself through people, animals, plants, rivers and perhaps the living Earth as a whole. Our separateness would then be real at one level, but not the deepest one.

To pollute a river or destroy a forest would then no longer be to damage something outside ourselves, but to wound the larger life of which our own minds are local expressions.

Human-induced extinction would be more than the loss of a species, a resource or a thing of beauty. It would silence one of the forms through which this shared consciousness experiences the world.

Compassion would cease to be a kindness extended by humans to lesser beings, but an act of recognition.

Seen in this way, the ecological predicament we face today begins as a crisis of consciousness. We destroy because we regard the rest of nature as matter placed at our disposal. If Emerson is right, we don’t merely live on Earth or even belong to it. We’re among the ways in which Earth becomes aware of itself.

The challenge, then, is not simply to decide whether the planet is alive or conscious. It’s to ask what we owe every other form of life once we recognise that the consciousness looking out through our eyes may not be ours alone. DM