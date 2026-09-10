Five dead, more than 80 missing after Philippine ferry fire

Forty-three people were rescued on Wednesday night after the fire broke out aboard the MV June Aster in waters off Coron, Palawan, the PCG said.

Footage released by the Coast Guard showed flames engulfing parts of the vessel and responders placing bodies in body bags.

Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab told DZXL radio that the vessel's manifest listed 117 passengers and 17 crew members.

Based on the reported number of survivors and fatalities, more than 80 people were unaccounted for, and Cayabyab said the figures may change as the rescue operation continues.

The ferry had departed from Baseco in Manila and was bound for Coron, she said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by John Mair)