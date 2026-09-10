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Ecuadorean court sentences former President Bucaram in COVID corruption case

An Ecuadorean court sentenced former President Abdala Bucaram to nine years and four months of imprisonment on Wednesday for his involvement in a criminal organization that fraudulently sold medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters
By Reuters
10 Sep
View of a raid at the house of Ecuadorian former president Abdala Bucaram, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, 03 June 2020, in the framework of a vast raid against corruption ordered by the State Attorney General's Office in several cities. The 68-year-old former president, who ruled Ecuador for a few months between 1996 and 1997, was arrested for alleged unlawful possession of a weapon while agents searched his home for evidence in cases of suspected corruption that occurred in the purchase of medical supplies during the pandemic of the coronavirus. EPA/Marcos PinView of a raid at the house of Ecuadorian former president Abdala Bucaram, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, 03 June 2020, in the framework of a vast raid against corruption ordered by the State Attorney General's Office in several cities. The 68-year-old former president, who ruled Ecuador for a few months between 1996 and 1997, was arrested for alleged unlawful possession of a weapon while agents searched his home for evidence in cases of suspected corruption that occurred in the purchase of medical supplies during the pandemic of the coronavirus. EPA/Marcos Pin

Bucaram, 74, who was in power from August 1996 to February 1997, may serve his sentence under house arrest due to his age, in accordance with Ecuadorean law.

One of Bucaram's sons, Jacobo Bucaram, was also convicted in the same case.

"The defendants formed an organized criminal structure that, repeatedly and in a concerted manner, committed crimes," the prosecutor's office said in a statement on the ruling.

Bucaram's lawyers did not comment on the ruling, but he still has the option to appeal the sentence.

A total of four individuals were accused by the Attorney General's Office of having obtained financial benefits by negotiating the purchase of some 21,000 rapid COVID-19 tests and other medical supplies between March and August 2020, while Ecuador was experiencing one of the worst outbreaks of the pandemic in the region.

Bucaram's son was sentenced to the same term as his father. The others were a former traffic officer who was sentenced to 13 years and four months, while an Israeli citizen received a reduced sentence of two years and eight months for his cooperation during the trial.

Bucaram listened to the hearing via video conference from a hospital in the coastal city of Guayaquil, where he has been hospitalized due to heart problems.

CASE INTRICACIES

Prosecutors said that traffic police officers provided security for two foreign nationals who were transporting the supplies to Bucaram's residence in the coastal city of Guayaquil.

"According to the investigation, those involved pretended to be members of the diplomatic corps or agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

One of the involved foreigners — identified by the prosecutor's office as Shy D — was murdered in a Guayaquil prison in August 2020, days after testifying in the case.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Editing by Saad Sayeed)


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