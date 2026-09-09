Daily Maverick

Seven changes every suburban pet owner should know

Section numbers refer to the draft
    I keep
    I live in

    What the City has said since, and what the draft still says

    After an outcry over the draft, the City moved to calm fears. None of these statements has changed the published text. Each row sets the clause against the response and records how the response was obtained.

    Amendment promised, not in text Clarified verbally only Unresolved Uncontested

    Do I need a permit?

    Each row is a separate application to the City with its own form and fee, except the outright bans. The highlighted row is the one most households will meet.

    Pet or activity Threshold needing a permit Key condition Section

    Photographs: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Card imagery via Flickr — StooMathiesen, DieselDemon, Rob!, Gareth1953, Brian Moriarty, 2Tales, bionicteaching, OliBac, Ivan Radic, Linda N. and Zeetz Jones (CC BY / CC BY-SA); Pedro Simões and Kat Chzhen via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY / CC BY-SA).