Seven changes every suburban pet owner should knowSection numbers refer to the draft
I keep
I live in
What the City has said since, and what the draft still says
After an outcry over the draft, the City moved to calm fears. None of these statements has changed the published text. Each row sets the clause against the response and records how the response was obtained.
Amendment promised, not in text Clarified verbally only Unresolved Uncontested
Do I need a permit?
Each row is a separate application to the City with its own form and fee, except the outright bans. The highlighted row is the one most households will meet.
|Pet or activity
|Threshold needing a permit
|Key condition
|Section