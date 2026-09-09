Scottish Ballet goes insectoid, and more from around the world

Reform UK Party Leader Nigel Farage delivers a keynote speech during the party’s annual conference at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, England, on 4 September. (Photo: Anthony Devlin / Getty Images) Visitors walk along the famous chalk cliffs at Birling Gap in England’s South Downs on 7 September. Heavy seas, extreme weather and slab failures drive continuous coastal erosion, destroying up to 50cm of the landmark each year. The cliffs and surrounding country park attract about 500,000 to 1,000,000 visitors each year. (Photo: Carl Court / Getty Images) Jim Maroon (right) and Victor Pedraza clean one of the two 9/11 memorial reflecting pools on 3 September, as New York prepares for the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The five-night-a-week cleaning process takes up to seven hours per pool, both of which are situated in the original footprint of the ill-fated World Trade Center. (Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images) A Pacific Ocean wave crashes into a seawall protecting beachside homes on 7 September in Long Beach, California. Heavy surf generated by offshore Hurricane Marie, amid a record-breaking ocean heat and an emerging El Niño, caused minor coastal flooding and forced the evacuation of roughly 20 beachfront homes along the Long Beach Peninsula. (Photo: Mario Tama / Getty Images) Investigators continue work to determine what caused the crash of an Amazon cargo plane at Miami International Airport on 7 September. At least five people died, and five others were injured during the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration said Prime Air Flight 7598 overran the runway while landing on 6 September after departing from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images) People gather on Palace Square in Oslo, Norway, after the funeral of King Harald V on 9 September to see King Haakon VIII, Queen Mette-Marit, Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Queen Sonja and Prince Sverre Magnus on the Palace Balcony. (Photo: Hakon Mosvold Larsen / EPA) A retired member of the Lebanese security forces, shrouded in smoke from burning tyres, waves a national flag during a protest in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, on 9 September. Retired military and security personnel staged a sit-in outside government headquarters ahead of a Cabinet meeting scheduled to discuss the 2027 budget, demanding inflation adjustments to their monthly pensions and wages, which have been severely devalued by the country’s ongoing financial crisis. (Photo: Wael Hamzeh / EPA) A retired member of the Lebanese security forces shouts slogans next to burning tyres during the protest in downtown Beirut on 9 September. (Photo: Wael Hamzeh / EPA) Flames and smoke engulf an area during an Israeli air strike on a building in Al-Shati refugee camp, Gaza City, on 9 September. (Photo: Mohammed Saber / EPA) Palwasha (12) at her family home in Kandahar, Afghanistan, on 8 September. Following their recent deportation from Pakistan, her family arranged her marriage to a 25-year-old man for a cash settlement due to severe poverty – a case highlighting a surge in child marriages among destitute Afghan returnees. (Photo: Samiullah Popal / EPA) People take part in the annual West Indian Day Parade on 7 September in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. This year’s parade was held against the backdrop of Federal immigration enforcement intensifying against Caribbean and other black immigrant communities, as Haitians lost their Temporary Protected Status. (Photo: Adam Gray / Getty Images) Virtuoso multi-instrumentalist, singer and composer Jon Batiste plays a melodica at the Mundo Stage at Cidade do Rock on 7 September in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo: Buda Mendes / Getty Images) Editor Rob Myers displays his fists as he arrives for the premiere of ‘Dau’ during the 83rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on 9 September. ‘Dau’ is director Ilya Krzhanovsky’s epic experimental film project about the Soviet scientist and Nobel laureate Lev Landa. (Photo: Ettore Ferrari / EPA) Bevo XV, the mascot of the Texas Longhorns American football team, arrives at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on 5 September in Austin, Texas, before the game against the Texas State Bobcats. (Photo: Tim Warner / Getty Images) A model presents a creation of the Chinese brand Snowflying during the 2026 China Fashion Week Autumn in Beijing, China, on 9 September. (Photo: Wu Hao / EPA) Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during his US Open men’s singles quarterfinal match against Ben Shelton of the US at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on 8 September. Shelton won 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 6-3 1-6 7-6 (10-7). (Photo: Julian Finney / Getty Images)



