Springbok Women show promise despite Black Ferns defeat

The Springbok Women may have been outscored and outclassed, but they were never outfought or out-coached, as they fell to New Zealand (NZ) at an energetic FNB Stadium.

In this once-off historic clash – it’s the first time a full-strength Black Ferns side played on African soil – on 5 September, many might have expected a dominant one-sided NZ victory.

Perhaps the score suggested a one-sided romp.

However, this was a proper contest between the six-times World Champions and a South African side who continue to prove they belong with the big dogs.

The physicality that they brought to the game, particularly through their scrum dominance, often had the Black Ferns searching for answers. South Africa (SA) forced more than seven scrum penalties as they trampled the NZ scrum, often gaining back possession and territory in crucial, attacking opportunities for the opposition.

While SA’s line-outs were inconsistent in execution, three of their four tries came from lineouts into rolling mauls, highlighting structure and predictability as their strengths.

However, much of what New Zealand rugby thrives on is spontaneity, particularly in the counter-attack. Paired with their electric speed out wide, the Black Ferns were difficult to defend when they got going.

The Black Ferns did the haka before facing the Bok women at FNB Stadium on 5 September 2026. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

It was also a special day for Amarante Sititi. The lock is the daughter of former Manu Samoa captain Semo Sititi as well as the younger sister of All Black Wallace Sititi, who has featured in the Greatest Rivalry tour and was named on the bench for the All Blacks’ men’s third Test against the Springboks.

Sititi, who came off from the bench, scored her second try in the black jersey in only her second showing. It was the seventh of the eight tries in total that the Black Ferns scored in the game.

Bok scrum dominance

As usual they started off strong, as the Black Ferns usually do, scoring two tries within the first 10 minutes. Their quick passes and speedy clearances often caught the Springbok Women on the back foot, and the Black Ferns almost always capitalised.

The young and electric Braxton Sorensen-McGee showed why she is invaluable to the Black Ferns after she caught a slick pass from behind the 50m line, used her electric pace, cutting infield, with the Bok Women unable to stop her. This was her first try of the game, her second coming just as the clock struck for half time.

Meanwhile, the Springbok Women struggled to settle in at the beginning, the Black Ferns shutting down any inch of space through phase of play. They failed to adapt to the pressure, conceding possession at the breakdowns.

First Bok try

Eventually as the half wore on and SA began to settle, the momentum began to swing slightly. The Bok Women began to do what they do best, applying pressure with their barnstorming physical dominance, forcing penalties from the Black Ferns, eventually earning them their first try at the 14th minute.

Taking pride in their set piece, SA took a lineout in the Black Ferns 22 and turned it into an unstoppable rolling maul, as the seasoned Lindelwa Gwala burst through, placing ball to ground.

Liana Mikaele Tu'u of the Black Ferns on the run against the Bok Women at FNB Stadium. (Photo: Floris van Schouwenburg/Gallo Images)

The forward pack were outstanding in the scrum, the dominance too much for the Black Ferns as they conceded four scrum penalties in the first half.

However, as the Black Ferns lost their way, the Bok Women continued to apply pressure and win possession, but could not capitalise on the abundant chances they had created.

After a quarter of an hour of back-and-forth phase play, the Bok Women scored their second try, again from a lineout into a rolling maul – in fact their third try in the second half played out in a similar fashion, highlighting that when they get their set piece right, the Bok Women can be unstoppable.

In the last 10 minutes, the Black Ferns switched on, scoring an additional two tries to end the first half with a 14-point lead, but knowing they had to come back stronger in the second half.

Unyielding Bok performance

Going into the second half, the Black Ferns could not clean up their discipline, conceding multiple penalties which eventually saw them two players down.

SA capitalised, with Vainah Ubisi added to her points tally.

Despite their valiant efforts and non-stop drive in defence, the Boks were unable to sustain the pressure as New Zealand scored a try two minutes later, and again another five minutes later, with SA unable to defend the expansive play and quick feet.

In the end, the Black Ferns scored four tries in the second half to SA’s two, but nothing should be taken away from the green machine. They never stopped defending and never stopped trying to attack.

Ayesha King of New Zealand with the ball during the Women’s International Test between SA and NZ at FNB Stadium on 5 September in Johannesburg. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Alicia Arries, the promising Bok winger, played extraordinarily well, creating chances and making big tackles that stopped the Black Ferns in their tracks.

Skipper Babalwa Latsha and her prop partner absolutely destroyed the Black Ferns scrum.

Logan Welman, who came off the bench, was lively and dangerous, and her unstoppable run down the line as the clock ticked towards its end was the point of origin for SA’s fourth try of the game, ending this historic clash in unyielding fashion. DM

Scorers

South Africa – Tries: Lindelwa Gwala, Aphiwe Ngwevu, Vainah Ubisi (2).

New Zealand – Tries: Elinor Plum-King (2), Braxton Sorensen-McGee (2), Chryss Viliko, Maia Joseph, Amarante Sititi, Ma'ama Mo'onia Vaipulu. Conversions: Hannah King (1), Braxton Sorensen-McGee (5)

