Two detained as German police probe arson attack on Munich defence firm

A Bavarian police spokesperson confirmed an investigation into suspected arson but said there was currently no evidence that the attack had been directed specifically at Rohde & Schwarz.
The police spokesperson said a 28-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, both Bulgarian nationals, were arrested in connection with the incident.
The fire caused no significant damage and was quickly extinguished. No one was injured, police said.
Rohde & Schwarz confirmed that an incident had occurred at a construction site near its headquarters.
German authorities are on high alert for attacks on infrastructure after the government this week said Russia was behind an attempted drone attack on a Ukrainian cargo plane at Leipzig/Halle airport last month.
German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt has said that foreign powers, particularly Russia, could be using left-wing extremist groups as proxies for sabotage, warning that some of them increasingly echo Russian narratives on the Ukraine war.
(Reporting by Friederike Heine and Ludwig Burger)
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