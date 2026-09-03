“A psychological unravelling shaped by buried trauma, desire and blurred moral boundaries.”

When reading the back cover of the book, it becomes clear that the storyline will explore dark and uncomfortable themes that many might shy away from.

But Gqeberha author Devon Koen chose not to avoid the elephant in the room. In fact, through his screenplay, For the Love of Man, he rips away any veil of modesty and paints a graphic picture of abuse and exploitation brought on by his characters’ deep emotional scarring.

And while he would be the first to admit that his screenplay is not for everyone, it has landed him among the finalists of two prestigious international screenplay awards in recent weeks.

“This story is not meant to teach the reader any life lessons. It is a psychological thriller that explores the darkness of the human psyche and it will definitely challenge and trigger many people that read it,” Koen said.

Gqeberha author Devon Koen’s screenplay, For the Love of Man, has made waves at several international competitions, placing among the finalists at the Berlin International Scriptwriting Festival and the Cambridge Script Festival in 2026. (Photo: Supplied / Devon Koen)

Set in modern Cape Town, the story follows the life of psychology student Peter Connelly and his interactions with friends and family.

The initial introduction of the promising A-grade student is quickly flipped on its head with jarring scenes of sociopathic behaviour that instils in the reader deep feelings of disgust and distrust towards the protagonist.

The screenplay unravels in a sequence of childhood traumas that reach out to the people in Connelly’s life.

“He is a highly intelligent person with a keen interest in psycho analytics. He is weaponising his own trauma through his academic journey,” the author said.

The author

Koen (43) was born in Pietermaritzburg but moved around the country as a child due to his father’s work. His family finally settled in Gqeberha in 1996, where he finished school and graduated with a degree in media, communication and culture from Nelson Mandela University (NMU), where his love for film and screenplays began.

Following a brief internship at a Cape Town-based film company, he moved to Johannesburg, where he spent several years working with renowned investigative journalist Debora Patta as part of the investigative and production team for her show, 3rd Degree.

This was followed by a foray into lecturing at his alma mater, NMU, before becoming a news reporter at The Herald in Gqeberha, and ultimately returning to academia and taking up the role of principal lecturer, media studies, at Eduvos College.

“It was during my time in journalism that I was exposed to the more gruesome and gritty side of society. Over time, this fuelled many of the story ideas that I had, and years later would become the inspiration for the screenplays that I write.”

His first published screenplay, Dark Embers, came out in 2016 and was based on a particularly violent incident that he covered during his time at 3rd Degree. A decade later, For the Love of Man is an amalgamation of a series of unrelated court cases and disturbing events that he experienced as a journalist.

“The key themes in my work are often quite dark and trauma-based. My screenplays are a way for me to vent and find a release for the things that I’ve seen and experienced in my career. They are not aimed at teaching people something, but rather for me to find closure,” Koen said.

International attention

“When it comes to For the Love of Man specifically, I know it will trigger people. It was not intended to be for everyone; it is certainly not mainstream, and if it’s not for you, feel free to put it down and move on.

“That being said, the feedback has been very positive. The story definitely hit the right notes in some circles.”

For the Love of Man has been entered for awards at 12 international film and screenplay festivals that will be judged over the next few months.

To date, Koen has received an honourable mention at the Athens Film Festival and was named as a finalist at the Cambridge Script Festival and Berlin International Screenwriting Festival (BISF).

“A gripping psychological thriller exploring trauma, manipulation and the darkest corners of the human mind. For the Love of Man impressed our judges with its compelling character study and bold storytelling,” the BISF said.

“As nice as the appreciation, recognition and validation of my work is, that is not why I do it. For me it is about an outlet for the stories I’ve created in my mind. Sometimes these characters speak to me and tell me where they want to go, and I just enjoy the opportunity to put them on paper,” Koen said.

But there is little time to revel in his achievements. Koen has set some tough goals for himself in the months to come.

Ongoing projects include a longer-format novel with similar dark and gritty themes, while a change of pace, in the form of a satirical stage play, is also on the cards. At the same time, he has his eye on completing his PhD in media studies, while juggling ongoing responsibilities on campus at Eduvos. DM