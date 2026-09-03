Favourite book. Recently?

I recently read a book by Leon Schreiber called Coalition Country.

Favourite series. Of all time?

My favourite series of all time has to be The Day of the Jackal.

What is the most random thing you’ve ordered online?

A tambourine.

What is the last thing on your phone that you took a screenshot of?

A pair of heels that I really want to buy, but the price is just unreasonable.

What app do you spend the most time on?

I am always on X, any time of the day or night.

What’s your favourite piece of trivia?

That we share 50% of our DNA with bananas.

If you could relive one specific experience, what would it be?

My first year in university. It was the best time of my life.

Window seat or aisle seat?

Definitely window seat, let the air come in.

If you could live as someone else for the day, who would it be and why?

Nicki Minaj, she is rich plus she has the best wigs and shoes.

Career highlight?

Being an intern at Daily Maverick, I learnt a lot about the multimedia industry, worked with incredible people and got great advice from everyone. I really hope to work with them again in the future.

What are people always surprised to learn about you?

That I am a shy person, I just have my own people who I’m loud and bubbly with. Funnily enough, I love meeting new people.

You’ve just been arrested. What crime were you likely to have committed?

Stole a pair of Christian Louboutins, the Miss Z version.

If you weren’t working in your current role, what industry would you be in?

Maybe a legal adviser.

What is the most-worn item in your wardrobe?

My white sneakers. I feel on top of the world every time I put them on.

What’s the best advice you’ve received?

Don’t doubt your ideas, any idea can turn into a story. This is what Bheki C. Simelane told me last Monday during our conversation.

Name one person you admire?

Mfundo Mabalane, she just makes anchoring look easy.

What’s your current guilty pleasure?

Ice cream, even though I’m lactose intolerant.

If you could travel anywhere tomorrow, where would you go?

Seychelles, the place is beautiful, it would be a great vacation spot.