Webinar: Help your teen prepare for careers that don’t yet exist

As careers and technology evolve, young people need more than answers about what to study. They need opportunities to ask questions, hear from people building unconventional careers and explore what their own futures could look like.

That is the purpose of Invest-ED, Investec's future-of-work platform, built for grade 8 to 12 learners, their parents, guardians and educators. The initiative aims to bring everyone into the conversation to help young people engage directly with the possibilities ahead.

On Wednesday 16 September 2026, from 18:30-19:30, Invest-ED will return with its second live online event. Register for join the webinar to hear different perspectives on the issues that matter directly to the future workforce.

Interactive Q&A platform during the event will also give teens and parents the opportunity to put their own questions directly to the speakers, who include:

An attorney and digital content creator: A successful South African attorney, YouTuber and digital creator who has built a career spanning both the traditional professional world and the growing creator economy.

A South African technology entrepreneur: Sharing how AI-powered platforms are reshaping cybersecurity, digital trust and fraud prevention, and why these rapidly evolving fields offer compelling career paths.

Leading South African athletes: In a pre-produced segment, athletes speak about life and careers beyond professional sport, and how education and adaptability can prepare young people for long-term success.

Invest-ED's inaugural event in February drew more than 4,000 participants from schools and families across South Africa. The response confirmed a growing need for practical, future-focused guidance that is accessible regardless of geography or circumstance. Watch previous event here.

Preparing young people for an uncertain future

Parents naturally want to guide their children towards secure, sustainable careers. Yet many of the jobs, industries and skills that will matter in 10 to 20 years are still evolving. Future careers are increasingly likely to span multiple roles, industries and reinventions, making traditional notions of a linear career path less relevant.

A degree or qualification may open the first door, but long-term employability requires capabilities that keep opening doors: adaptability, communication, critical thinking, confidence, digital fluency, curiosity and the ability to work with others. Young people will also need the confidence and problem-solving ability to navigate opportunities that may not yet exist. DM

About Invest-ED

Invest-ED helps young South Africans understand the skills, industries and opportunities shaping tomorrow’s economy. Through practical guidance and access to inspiring role models, it aims to give young people the insight and confidence to imagine and build their futures. For parents, it offers an opportunity to better understand the changing world their children will enter and to champion the skills and mindset that will help them succeed.

Invest-ED Live is free to attend and registration is now open. Register here.