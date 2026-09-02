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Saudi shipping company Bahri says two sailors killed in incident in Hormuz

Saudi Arabia's national shipping company, Bahri, said on Wednesday that two Filipino seafarers were killed in a security incident involving its vessel "SIDR" as it transited through the Strait of Hormuz on August 31.

Reuters
By Reuters
2 Sep
Saudi Arabian state-owned cargo ship 'Bahri Jazan' docked at Motril port, Granada, southern Spain, 04 November 2020. Amnesty International has asked the Spanish Government to refuse transit and docking of ships carrying weapons. Several lawsuits and protests have haunted the Saudi Arabian state-owned cargo ship company that previously transported millions of dollars? worth of arms to fuel the war in Yemen, has Amnesty International has reported. EPA/Alba Feixas Saudi Arabian state-owned cargo ship 'Bahri Jazan' docked at Motril port, Granada, southern Spain, 04 November 2020. Amnesty International has asked the Spanish Government to refuse transit and docking of ships carrying weapons. Several lawsuits and protests have haunted the Saudi Arabian state-owned cargo ship company that previously transported millions of dollars? worth of arms to fuel the war in Yemen, has Amnesty International has reported. EPA/Alba Feixas


The company did not disclose further details.

On August 31, maritime security agency UKMTO said a tanker had reported being struck by three unknown projectiles while outbound through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has threatened tankers attempting to transit the narrow waterway without authorisation.

"Bahri remains in continuous contact with the vessel and is coordinating closely with the relevant authorities and maritime industry stakeholders, while continuing to closely monitor developments," the company said in its statements.

A month earlier another Bahri vessel was hit near the strait. The Wedyan supertanker was sailing close to Oman's coast at the time.

Two other Bahri vessels, AMZAN and MASA, were attacked in the Red Sea after the Iran-backed Yemen's Houthis declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Jana Choukeir; Writing by Nayera Abdallah, Editing by Alex Richardson and Louise Heavens)

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