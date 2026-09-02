Saudi shipping company Bahri says two sailors killed in incident in Hormuz



The company did not disclose further details.

On August 31, maritime security agency UKMTO said a tanker had reported being struck by three unknown projectiles while outbound through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has threatened tankers attempting to transit the narrow waterway without authorisation.

"Bahri remains in continuous contact with the vessel and is coordinating closely with the relevant authorities and maritime industry stakeholders, while continuing to closely monitor developments," the company said in its statements.

A month earlier another Bahri vessel was hit near the strait. The Wedyan supertanker was sailing close to Oman's coast at the time.

Two other Bahri vessels, AMZAN and MASA, were attacked in the Red Sea after the Iran-backed Yemen's Houthis declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Jana Choukeir; Writing by Nayera Abdallah, Editing by Alex Richardson and Louise Heavens)