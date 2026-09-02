Costumed participants get ready as they travel on the London Underground tube to attend the Notting Hill Carnival adults' parade in London, Britain, 31 August 2026. The carnival, marking its 60th year, is Europe's largest street carnival, celebrating Caribbean history and culture, and ran from 30 August to 31 August 2026. EPA/TOLGA AKMEN Costumed participants pose for a photograph as they get ready to perform during the Notting Hill Carnival adults' parade in London, Britain, 31 August 2026. EPA/TOLGA AKMEN A costumed participant gets ready to perform during the Notting Hill Carnival adults' parade in London, Britain, 31 August 2026. EPA/TOLGA AKMEN Carnival revellers shelter from the rain as they attend the adults' parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, 31 August 2026. EPA/TOLGA AKMEN A carnival reveller helps a fellow reveller as they attend the adults' parade at the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, 31 August 2026. EPA/TOLGA AKMEN Rainbow colours were ubiquitous during the Manchester Village Pride parade on 29 August in Manchester, England. (Photo: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images) US President Donald Trump arrives at a ceremony honouring Artemis II crew members at Nasa’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, on 28 August. The Artemis II crew of four travelled further into space than any other humans before on the first crewed mission around the Moon in more than 50 years. (Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images) A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launches with Nasa’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope onboard from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on 30 August. Roman will investigate dark energy and dark matter, conduct a statistical census of planetary systems, and enable a broad range of additional astrophysics research. (Photo: Joel Kowsky / Nasa via Getty Images) Debris and mud covering an area following flash floods on 28 August in DevGhat village, Nepal. The flash floods were triggered after a mass of ice, mud and rock collapsed into a Himalayan river near the Nepal-China border, leaving thousands dead or missing and causing widespread damage. Authorities this week continued the gruelling search for victims, many buried under metres of mud, as both China and Nepal issued fresh flooding alerts. (Photo: Ritesh Shukla / Getty Images) Prasamsha Magarati (13) in a classroom in Baireni Bazar, Nepal, that was struck by the devastating flash flood. Pupils were at the school when the flooding occurred and returned to collect belongings they had left behind. (Photo: Suryams Upreti / EPA) A man walks near the remains of infrastructure in Trishuli Bazaar, Nepal, after the deadly flash flood. (Photo: Suryams Upreti / EPA) Nepal army and police personnel prepare to bury the bodies of flood victims during a mass burial on 1 September in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Photo: Ritesh Shukla / Getty Images) Palestinian displacement camps amid widespread destruction in Gaza City on 29 August. An ostensible truce has been in place since last October, two years after the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas, but each side has continually accused the other of violating the ceasefire, and Israel conducts regular air strikes in the territory. (Photo: Omar Ashtawy / Getty Images) An aircraft flies over the earthquake-affected Hugo Chavez neighbourhood during the reopening of Simon Bolivar International Airport on 1 September in La Guaira, Venezuela. Airport infrastructure was damaged following a double earthquake that struck Venezuela on 24 June. (Photo: Jesus Vargas / Getty Images) Police secure the scene of an explosion near the main train station in Augsburg, southern Germany, on 2 September. Two Ukrainian nationals, aged 17 and 18, suffered minor injuries. Bavarian State Police cordoned off the area and launched a large-scale investigation. (Photo: Anna Szilagyi / EPA) Construction of the new helipad continues at the White House on 1 September. (Photo: Win McNamee / Getty Images) Visitors pass a sculpture of Russian writers at the Russian VTB bank stand during the Moscow International Book Fair on 2 September. (Photo: Sergei Ilnitsky / EPA) A zookeeper feeds Aldabra giant tortoises from Japan at Surabaya Zoo in Surabaya, Indonesia, on 31 August. The tortoises, one male and three females, were transferred from iZoo in Shizuoka, Japan, as part of a breeding and conservation programme between the two zoos. (Photo: Robertus Pudyanto / Getty Images) The likeness of the country music icon, actress and philanthropist Dolly Parton carved into a corn maze at All Seasons Orchard in Woodstock, Illinois, on 28 August 28, 2026. Plans for the tribute to Parton, who died on 25 August, had been in the works for nearly three years before being finalised in January. The maze was cut into the corn earlier this year. (Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images) A view of the Garden with the image of Pope John Paul II in Inwald in the Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland, 31 August 2026. This horticultural opus, created with shrubs, trees, and flowers presents a portrait of the late Polish pope surrounded by St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican (L) and the Basilica of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Wadowice (R). EPA/Art Service Ballerinas pose by the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam, Netherlands, 01 September 2026. The forty-eight dancers from the Shanghai Ballet are performing in The World's Greatest Swan Lake at the Nieuwe Luxor Theater from 11 to 20 September 2026. EPA/FRANK DE ROO Isaac Hernández dances during his masterclass ‘Despertares’ at Centro Nacional de las Artes on 26 August in Mexico City. (Photo: Medios y Media / Getty Images) Spectators on the Olympic Hill watch and listen to the concerts of the Superbloom Festival on 30 August in Munich, Bavaria. (Photo: Marco Kost / Getty Images) Inductee Roger Federer is overcome with emotion as he delivers his speech during the International Tennis Hall of Fame 2026 Induction Ceremony on 29 August in Newport, Rhode Island. (Photo: Clive Brunskill /ITHF /Getty Images) Coco Gauff of the US looks on as she plays Zeynep Sonmez of Turkey in the Women's Singles First Round on Day Three of the 2026 US Open at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on 1 September. (Photo: Patrick Smith / Getty Images)



