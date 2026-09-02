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Greenland foreign minister says dialogue with US to resolve situation is ongoing

Greenland's Foreign Minister Mute Egede said on Wednesday that negotiations with the United States over the Arctic island's future were ongoing, but declined to give details of the talks.

Reuters
By Reuters
2 Sep
Greenlandic Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Mineral Resources Mute B. Egede (C) attends a joint meeting of the European Parliament's Committee on Development and Committee on Foreign Affairs in Brussels, Belgium, 02 September 2026. EU lawmakers met with Egede to discuss EU-Greenland relations, focusing on Arctic regional security, trade partnerships, and strategic cooperation on critical raw materials. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET Greenlandic Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Mineral Resources Mute B. Egede (C) attends a joint meeting of the European Parliament's Committee on Development and Committee on Foreign Affairs in Brussels, Belgium, 02 September 2026. EU lawmakers met with Egede to discuss EU-Greenland relations, focusing on Arctic regional security, trade partnerships, and strategic cooperation on critical raw materials. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET


U.S. President Donald Trump's assertions that the U.S. must acquire Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, sparked tensions between Washington and Copenhagen, both founding NATO members, and more broadly across Europe, although the issue has since moved to a diplomatic track.

"The officials are working hard to resolve the situation. Unfortunately, I cannot share the details of those talks, but what I can tell you is that our dialogue is ongoing," Egede said during a debate in the European Parliament.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik and Louise Rasmussen)

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