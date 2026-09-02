Greenland foreign minister says dialogue with US to resolve situation is ongoing



U.S. President Donald Trump's assertions that the U.S. must acquire Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory, sparked tensions between Washington and Copenhagen, both founding NATO members, and more broadly across Europe, although the issue has since moved to a diplomatic track.

"The officials are working hard to resolve the situation. Unfortunately, I cannot share the details of those talks, but what I can tell you is that our dialogue is ongoing," Egede said during a debate in the European Parliament.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik and Louise Rasmussen)