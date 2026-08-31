Former French PM Balladur dies at 97



PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Edouard Balladur, who was France's prime minister from 1993 to 1995, has died at 97, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on X.

"Edouard Balladur is closely associated with fifty years of the history of the Fifth Republic. From his early days working alongside Georges Pompidou to his appointment as Prime Minister, he was a leading figure in our public life," Lecornu said on X

"Edouard Balladur was a statesman with a reformist spirit and will remain a role model for many men and women in his political family," he added.

Balladur, a conservative, served as prime minister under Socialist President Francois Miterrand.













(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon. Editing by Dominique Patton)