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Former French PM Balladur dies at 97

Reuters
By Reuters
31 Aug
Funeral for former minister Pasqua Former French Prime Minister Edouard Balladur arrives for the funeral ceremony of former minister of Interior Charles Pasqua held at the Chapelle des Invalides, in Paris, France, 03 July 2015. A close political ally of former president Jacques Chirac, Pasqua was renowned as one of France's hardline conservatives. His career was however marred by corruption allegations leading to several suspended sentences. Pasqua died at the age of 88. EPA/IAN LANGSDON


PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Edouard Balladur, who was France's prime minister from 1993 to 1995, has died at 97, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on X.

"Edouard Balladur is closely associated with fifty years of the history of the Fifth Republic. From his early days working alongside Georges Pompidou to his appointment as Prime Minister, he was a leading figure in our public life," Lecornu said on X

"Edouard Balladur was a statesman with a reformist spirit and will remain a role model for many men and women in his political family," he added.

Balladur, a conservative, served as prime minister under Socialist President Francois Miterrand.




(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon. Editing by Dominique Patton)

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