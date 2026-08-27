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Wildfires kill 12 people across several Algerian provinces

TUNIS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Twelve people were killed in wildfires that swept through several Algerian provinces, Interior Minister Said Sayoud said late on Wednesday, amid a severe heatwave gripping North Africa.

Reuters
By Reuters
27 Aug
Forest fires in Algeria Charred trees in the aftermath of a forest fire of Bordj Okhriss, located approximately 150 km southeast of Algiers, Algeria, 24 July 2026. Northern Algeria experienced an unprecedented wave of wildfires, classified by the civil protection as 'sixth generation' fires due to their intensity and extent. Fueled by an exceptional heatwave where the heat dome pushed temperatures up to 48°C and 49°C, more than 1,600 fires were recorded in less than two weeks, resulting in the deaths of at least six people. EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

The fatalities included five people in Jijel province, four in Bejaia and three in Tizi Ouzou.

Sayoud added that 54 people had suffered burn injuries, including six in critical condition who are currently in intensive care.

Algeria's civil protection services recorded 154 wildfires across the country on Wednesday. Thirty-six fires were reported in Bejaia province alone, of which 18 had been brought under control.

The fires come as an exceptional heatwave sweeps across North Africa, particularly Tunisia and Algeria.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Chris Reese)

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