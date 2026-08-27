Wildfires kill 12 people across several Algerian provinces

The fatalities included five people in Jijel province, four in Bejaia and three in Tizi Ouzou.

Sayoud added that 54 people had suffered burn injuries, including six in critical condition who are currently in intensive care.

Algeria's civil protection services recorded 154 wildfires across the country on Wednesday. Thirty-six fires were reported in Bejaia province alone, of which 18 had been brought under control.

The fires come as an exceptional heatwave sweeps across North Africa, particularly Tunisia and Algeria.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Chris Reese)