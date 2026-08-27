Meta wants to share social dilemma pain with TikTok and YouTube after $18bn settlement

There is a proposed $18-billion settlement deal on the table that will help Meta Platforms (formerly a social media company called Facebook, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp) take some of the blame in a landmark lawsuit.

The lawsuit, initially filed in 2023, alleged that Meta designed psychologically addictive features to ensnare youth and teens, collected data from under-13 users without parental consent in violation of the US Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (Coppa), and misled the public about platform safety.

California Attorney-General Rob Bonta, representing a bipartisan coalition of 51 attorneys-general, framed the settlement as a monumental turning point for children’s safety:

“Today, we have secured a settlement with Meta that will make social media less dangerous for our kids and make a world of a difference for children and their families. Meta has agreed to make massive transformations that will reduce the risk of harm from its platforms – and will do it within months. We are talking about time limits, stopping notifications during school, a block on the app during critical overnight hours, bans on plastic surgery filters, and so much more. “Alongside a bipartisan coalition of my colleagues, I am proud to deliver this settlement that addresses the concerns at the core of our lawsuit and institutes real change, real transparency, and real enforceable protections for children on Facebook and Instagram – right now, no more waiting.”

A call in the wilderness

Naturally, Meta’s legal chief CJ Mahoney is using this as an opportunity to rather establish a new, peer-driven industry-wide benchmark.

“I’m pleased to announce that Meta has reached an agreement with a bipartisan group of state attorneys-general from around the country on a new set of rules governing teens’ use of social media. The framework we’ve negotiated will empower parents to easily manage how their children access our platforms. Our new Time Limit commitments, Night Mode features and usage limits during school hours set the right path forward for our whole industry, but this framework will only work if all our peers join us. “Because teens move fluidly across dozens of apps, we need an industry-wide solution. We therefore call on our industry peers, TikTok and YouTube, to implement this new framework, right away. As a parent, I’m proud of both the work Meta has done to protect kids historically, and of this new groundbreaking agreement. But its success depends on all other social media platforms following Meta’s lead.”

The proposed settlement includes a monetary payment of up to $17-billion to the states over 10 years. Under this framework, California alone is set to receive between $1.5-billion and $2.1-billion, subject to final court approval.

Meta’s announcement, however, values the total agreement payment at approximately $18-billion, to be distributed in annual instalments over a 10-year period.

Okay, but how is the money going to be spent?



Fair question, and it’s a bit of hand waving and many lawyers getting rich…



70% of the total payment (approximately $12.7-billion) will be distributed to participating states and territories over the decade. The funds are designated to “fund youth online safety initiatives, among other state priorities”.



California’s share ($1.5-billion to $2.1-billion): the final spending decisions rest with the legislature and the governor. However, under the proposed terms, the funds are strictly earmarked for the prevention or remediation of mental health or other harms to young Californians associated with social media use.



The remaining 30% (approximately $5.3-billion) of the allocated payment is withheld in a weird ransom. It will only be released back to the states if two specific conditions involving Meta’s competitors are met: YouTube and TikTok must implement a one-hour Daily Limit, Night Mode, and age assurance measures. YouTube and TikTok must each pay an amount matching the 30% figure, with half of the remaining contingent funds tied to YouTube’s payment and half tied to TikTok’s.

Oversight and the cost of compliance

To ensure Meta does not default on its obligations, the proposed settlement includes a failsafe where Meta must bring on an independent compliance auditor. The auditor is required to test and report annually to the state attorneys-general for five years on Meta’s compliance with the settlement terms, and has a direct right to communicate compliance concerns to the states.

If you map these costs across Meta’s public financial statements and investor guidance, the settlement breaks down into two distinct categories: long-term cash payouts and an immediate, massive accounting hit to its income statement.

Rather than a lump-sum payment, this amount will be distributed in annual instalments over a 10-year period. This translates to a cash outflow of roughly $1.7-billion to $1.8-billion per year.

But don’t think they’re sweating. At the end of Q2 2026, Meta held $90.3-billion in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. It could pay off the entire $18-billion settlement tomorrow in cash and still retain more than $72-billion in reserves.

For the full year 2025, Meta reported a net income of $60.46-billion. The $1.8-billion annual payout represents less than 3% of its annual net profits. Even the massive $10-billion Q3 2026 accounting charge – while a painful hit to that specific quarter’s net income – is easily absorbed by a company that generates more than $60-billion in clean annual profit.

In the end, while the core of the multi-state lawsuit is that Meta built a predatory business model centred on “increasing young users’ engagement” to harvest data and sell highly targeted ads, when comparing the $18-billion settlement to the internal financial value Meta places on youth, the settlement acts more like a cost of doing business than a devastating financial deterrent.

It is just calling on everyone else to also share in the rate limiting for minors so that it is not alone in losing potential ad revenue. DM

Terms and conditions



Here’s what practical features Meta is going to implement (I used AI to summarise this part):



Default Daily Time Limit: A default limit of two hours per day is instituted for users under 18. This limit can only be lifted by a parent. If peer platforms (TikTok and YouTube) adopt similar terms, Meta’s default daily limit drops to one hour.



Default Nighttime Block: A default nighttime block on app usage is instituted between midnight and 6am for users under 18. This block can only be lifted by a parent. If peer platforms agree to similar terms, this block expands to run from 10pm to 7am.



Messaging Exception: Teens’ direct messaging features are excluded from Night Mode, Time Limit, and School Mode blocks to ensure they can remain connected with friends and family. Commitment Duration: These features launch with a five-year commitment, which automatically extends to 10 years if peer platforms sign on.



Nighttime Silence: Notifications to users under 18 are blocked by default from 10pm to 7am.



School Day Silence: Notifications are blocked during the school day, defined as 8am to 3pm.



Ban on Like Counts: Meta is prohibited from displaying the numbers of likes or reactions on posts to users under 18.



Ban on Cosmetic Filters: A complete ban is placed on cosmetic procedure image filters for users under 18.



Non-Personalised Feed Option: Users under 18 must be given the option to use a non-personalised feed (read: a feed that does not use Meta’s recommendation algorithm to target them with engagement-maximising content).



Age-Appropriate Content Standards: By default, teens will be placed into “13+ content settings” inspired by movie rating criteria. Meta must also continue to prevent teens from following or interacting with age-inappropriate accounts.



Private Accounts: Teens are defaulted into private accounts on Instagram and private default settings on Facebook.



Contact Restrictions: Meta must restrict potentially suspicious adults from contacting, finding, following or interacting with teens.



Service Level Agreement: Meta is legally required to respond to 90% of teen harmful content reports within six hours.



