Binance deepens commitment in Africa through multi-country engagement

During the tour, the executive team met with central banks, regulators, policymakers, payment providers, fintech leaders and law enforcement agencies to explore how digital assets can support faster, more accessible and more secure financial services across the continent.

The engagements reflect Binance's long-term commitment to bridging traditional finance and digital assets through trusted partnerships and regulatory collaboration, with a focus on strengthening compliance, expanding remittance capabilities and deepening Binance Pay's everyday utility for users across Africa.

"What stood out was the shared ambition to build digital finance responsibly. Countries are at different stages of crypto adoption, but their goals are similar: relevance, growth and stability," said Larry Cooke, Africa Head of Legal at Binance. "The conversation across Africa has evolved. It's no longer about whether digital assets have a role to play, but how industry, regulators and financial institutions work together to deliver meaningful value for businesses and consumers."

That commitment is reflected in Binance Pay's continued growth. Binance now serves more than 323 million registered users in over 100 countries, with more than 63,000 merchants worldwide accepting payments through Binance Pay as part of a growing ecosystem where users can trade, save, transfer and pay through one trusted platform. Across the continent, Binance Pay is becoming a practical, everyday tool for cross-border remittances and day-to-day transactions, underpinned by trust, consumer protection and responsible innovation.

South Africa, Binance's most mature bank and card-led market is proving the model works. Binance Pay's monthly transaction volume has more than doubled over the past year to exceed $10 million, with 1,568 active merchants now accepting payments across South Africa.

While each market is progressing at its own pace, one theme emerged consistently: sustainable innovation is built through partnership, whether engaging regulators on policy or sharing best practices on compliance and financial crime prevention.

"Africa has always been a leader in payments innovation," Cooke said. "Our role is to work alongside the people shaping the future of finance in each market, listening first, collaborating closely and helping build infrastructure that enables digital assets to become a trusted part of everyday financial life. That's what this tour was about and it's a commitment we'll continue to build on."

"Across Africa, digital payments are becoming part of everyday life," said Thomas Gregory, Vice President of Payments at Binance. "Each market moves at its own pace but the direction is the same with digital assets becoming a practical, trusted way for people to move and spend money."

Binance's continued engagement across the region reinforces its focus on secure, compliant and accessible digital payment solutions that connect people, businesses and economies, unlocking greater financial freedom across the continent. DM

Larry Cooke, Binance Africa.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 323 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: Binance.

