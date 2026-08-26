Roasted marrow bones in a beef and onion broth, with gremolata

There are marrow bones in this, and there’s a broth. But this is not a recipe for bone broth. The latter takes 48 hours to cook. This takes under two hours.

But there’s quite a lot involved in this recipe too. The marrow bones have to be roasted, and so do the onions. I roasted the garlic too. You can do them together or separately, depending on the dimensions of your oven and the pan you’re using. Or use two pans on different racks of a big old oven.

As we know, my largest oven is a countertop one – quite big, but not big enough to roast both of those elements together.

Having roasted the onions and the bones, both are left to cool while you make the broth. This starts with simmering finely chopped onions and adding beef stock. The bones are now added, along with the roasted onions, which you chop up, and the roasted garlic which is squeezed out of its husks. Thyme gives it a gentle herby tone.

Finally, you make a gremolata from very finely grated fresh garlic and parsley, with the finely grated zest of a lemon. The gremolata serves to cut the inevitable fattiness of any dish built around marrow bones.

Bone broth, meanwhile, is not merely a broth that has marrow bones in it. It takes 48 hours of uninterrupted simmering to make it. Read more about bone broth here.

Tony’s roasted marrow bones in a beef and onion broth, served with gremolata

(Serves 6)

Ingredients

For the marrow bones:

18 cross-section chunks of marrow bones (i.e. cut into rounds, not lengths)

Salt and black pepper

For the beef and onion broth:

3 medium onions, finely chopped

A little olive oil

1 whole head of garlic, sliced in half through the middle (in the round)

5 thyme sprigs

1 litre beef stock (I used Nomu Fond, diluted)

The roasted bones

Salt (generously) and black pepper to taste

For the gremolata:

A handful of fresh Italian parsley, rinsed and chopped very finely

3 or 4 fat garlic cloves, chopped very finely

The finely grated zest of 1 lemon

Method

First, roast the marrow bones. Place them on a strong baking sheet with a raised edge so that the fat does not spill over. Season with salt and black pepper. Roast at 200°C for 30 minutes. Leave to cool to room temperature.

Roast the onions: slice in half through the middle and place them on a baking sheet sprayed with olive oil spray, and also place the garlic cut-side down in the pan. Roast the onions at 200°C for about half an hour. Remove the garlic after 20 minutes, as it will cook quicker. Allow the onions and garlic to cool.

For the broth:

Chop the onions. Add a little olive oil to a deep, heavy pot and put it on a moderate heat.

Add the chopped onions and cook, stirring, for about 5 minutes.

Chop up the roasted onions and stir them in. Squeeze the garlic pulp onto a chopping board, chop it up, and stir it into the onions. (If the pulp is gooey, just squeeze it into the pot.)

Add the thyme sprigs and pour in the beef stock, and season with salt and black pepper. (The soup needs generous salting.) Put all the marrow bones into the pot.

Give it a stir and bring it to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and let the pot bubble away for half an hour to 40 minutes, uncovered, while a bit of reduction enhances the flavours.

Meanwhile, chop the parsley and garlic for the gremolata, grate the lemon zest and mix it all together in a small bowl.

I used pasta bowls for this dish. To serve, place three marrow bones in each bowl, and pour a large ladle of broth around them. (Or a little more broth.)

Scatter gremolata over generously. DM

Retro Karoo Food: 80 Nostalgic South African Recipes (Penguin Random House)

To buy a copy of Tony Jackman’s Retro Karoo Food (Penguin Random House) signed by the author in gold, send an email to him at tony@dailymaverick.co.za

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Tony Jackman is twice winner of the Galliova Food Writer of the Year award.

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