Deadly disasters in the Himalayas over a dozen years

Here are some of the biggest disasters in the Himalayas over the last dozen years, which some analysts have blamed on climate change and widespread development.

AUGUST 2025

Four die, with dozens missing, in sudden flooding and landslides in the Indian state of Uttarakhand.

SEPTEMBER 2024

At least 66 killed in Nepal as persistent downpours triggered flooding and landslides.

NOVEMBER 2023

A cave-in trapped 41 in a road tunnel being built in Uttarakhand. The men, low-wage workers from some of India's poorest states, were rescued 17 days later. Authorities gave no reason for the collapse.

OCTOBER 2023

Torrential rain triggered a glacial lake outburst causing devastating floods in India's northeastern state of Sikkim, killing 179.

JANUARY 2023

Nearly 200 were evacuated from homes in the Indian town of Joshimath after cracks developed in hundreds of buildings, later demolished as unsafe structures.

Geologists, residents, and officials blamed rapid construction for weakening the buildings and the land beneath.

OCTOBER 2021

Unseasonal heavy rain flooded roads and washed away bridges in Uttarakhand, killing at least 46.

FEBRUARY 2021

More than 200 were killed as a flash flood in Uttarakhand swept away two hydroelectric projects and sent water, rocks, and debris surging down the Dhauliganga river valley.

SEPTEMBER 2014

The Kashmir region suffered its worst flooding in 50 years as the Jhelum river, which flows from India to Pakistan, surged in unusually heavy rain, killing about 200 Indians and 264 Pakistanis.

(Compiled by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by YP Rajesh and Clarence Fernandez)

