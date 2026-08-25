Big heart beats no more: Dolly Parton, legendary country music icon, dies at 80

Country singer Dolly Parton performs at Georgia Tech's Alexander Memorial Coliseum on October 22, 1977 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Tom Hill/WireImage) Dolly Parton greets her fans at an in-store appearance at Peaches Records on May 3, 1977 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo: Tom Hill/WireImage) American country and western singer Dolly Parton performs live on stage at the Bottom Line club in New York on 11th May 1977. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images) Dolly Parton, in 1977, during Dolly Parton File Photos in London, California. (Photo: Chris Walter/WireImage) Dolly Parton on 29 April 1977 in Chicago, Il. (Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage) Dolly Parton 1978. (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage) Country singer Dolly Parton poses during a 1980 portrait session before taking the stage at Ceasar's Palace in South Lake Tahoe, California. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images) Country singer, Dolly Parton, performs at Harrah's Club in this 1980 Lake Tahoe, Nevada, photo. (Photo: George Rose/Getty Images) American country singer-songwriter Dolly Parton in London, 1983. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images) Dolly Parton on 3 June 1984 in Chicago, Il. (Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage) Dolly Parton on 28 February 1992 in Chicago, Il. (Photo by Paul Natkin/WireImage) American singer Dolly Parton poses for photographers at the Churchill Hotel to promote her new single "If" on January 17, 2003 in London. (Photo: Dave Hogan/Getty Images) Singers/Songwriters Dolly Parton and Honoree Kenny Rogers Backstage at the Kenny Rogers: The First 50 Years show at the MGM Grand at Foxwoods on April 10, 2010 in Ledyard Center, Connecticut. (Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images) Dolly Parton performs part of her Better Day World Tour at Sleep Train Pavilion on July 24, 2011 in Concord, California. (Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images) Dolly Parton performs at Bournemouth International Centre on September 6, 2011 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo: Harry Herd/WireImage) Dolly Parton talks to the media at a press conference at the InterContinental Sydney on November 10, 2011 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images) Dolly Parton performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honouring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on 8 February, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Dolly Parton (L) and Miley Cyrus perform onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (L-R) Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, and Linda Perry attend MusiCares Person of the Year honouring Dolly Parton at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Dolly Parton attends We Are Family Foundation honouring Dolly Parton & Jean Paul Gaultier at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images) Dolly Parton, Martina McBride and Gretchen Wilson perform onstage at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo: Mickey Bernal/WireImage) Inductee Dolly Parton performs onstage during attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) Dolly Parton attends the Dolly Parton Album Press Conference at Four Seasons Hotel on June 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage) Dolly Parton performs during halftime in the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) Dolly Parton performs during "Dolly: An Original Musical" fireside chat and press conference at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on January 28, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Dolly Parton attends Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Dolly Parton speaks onstage at Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)



