Apple crumble with raisins and slivered almonds

The Foodie is happy to step back once in a while, and let a better baker step forward to make a dessert or loaf of bread.

The Foodie’s Wife has a knack for baking, and this is her most popular dessert – or tea or coffee time treat. It is best accompanied by custard or vanilla ice cream, and the crumble can be served hot or cold.

For this edition of her apple crumble, she scattered some raisins around once the apple filling had been spooned into the pastry base. When the remaining crumble had been arranged on top, almond slivers were scattered all over, before it was baked to golden perfection.

The Foodie’s Wife’s apple crumble

(Makes 8 to 10 portions)

Ingredients

2 cups cake flour

½ cup sugar

125g butter, at room temperature

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

2 tsp vanilla essence

1 large egg

2 x 385g cans of pie apples, drained

⅓ cup raisins

⅓ cup almond slivers

Method

In a large bowl, cream the butter and sugar, using a strong wooden spoon, until pale and creamy.

Add the egg and vanilla essence and beat well.

Sift the flour and baking powder together and stir in the salt.

Add the dry mixture gradually to the wet mixture, and mix well.

Grease a standard-size pie dish.

Press half of the pastry into the base of the pie dish, spreading it to the edges and up towards the brim.

Drain any surplus juice from the tins of apples and add the apples to the pastry base, spreading them around evenly.

Scatter the raisins evenly on top.

Crumble the remaining pastry over the top, loosely.

Scatter the slivered almonds over the top of the crumble.

Bake in a preheated large air fryer oven at 180°C (this was a 25-litre Kenwood) for 25 to 30 minutes or until the top is golden.

If using a large conventional oven, preheat it to the same temperature but bake it for 30 to 35 minutes or until the top is golden. DM

