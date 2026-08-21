Ernestine Molhobotji wakes around 4 am.

She layers up against the Joburg winter cold, then she puts on a pair of gloves, a protective mask and clothing lined with reflective material.

The reflective material will keep her visible in the dark, for her working day starts long before the sun rises.

Finally Molhobotji gathers her primary work tool – her trolley.

Ernestine Mohloboli walks through the streets of Johannesburg in the early morning, pulling her trolley as she begins her day of collecting recyclable materials on 5 August 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Wearing a protective mask, searches through bins for recyclable materials as she begins another morning of collecting waste in Johannesburg on 5 August 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Molhobotji is one of Johannesburg’s informal workers who collect, sort and sell recyclable materials like plastic, glass, cardboard and metal.

Her typical day will start with a 3km walk from Bertrams to Commissioner Street.

By the time the sun is peeking above the horizon Molhobotji is deep in her work. Her hands reach into bins in search of the everyday items that Johannesburgers have thrown away.

There are thousands of reclaimers – like Molhobotji they work Joburg’s streets and landfills pulling heavy trolleys through neighbourhoods, racing municipal truck refuse collectors.

Reclaimers play a big role in keeping the city clean and reducing landfill waste, saving the municipal entity Pikitup large sums of money.

There was a time when Molhobotji did not collect recyclable waste.

She closes the bins before setting off for Harrison street, where she will drop off the waste she has collected on 5 August 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Ernestine Mohloboli smiles as she leaves her home in the early morning to begin her day collecting recyclable materials in Johannesburg on 5 August 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Job loss

She made African-inspired art, working mostly at a market in Rosebank. When she lost her job in 2013, her friend and housemate, who was already a recycler, helped her get into the trade.

From Commissioner Street, she works her way roughly 2km further, through Harrison and Jeppe streets, hauling out bins from local flats and going through each one by one.

When her bags are full on her trolley, Molhobotji will head to the depot on Harrison Street. By now Joburg is awake and she shares the city streets with the early morning traffic.

With her collecting for the morning over, she heads to the sorting area in the basement of the depot, where she sorts through the recyclables she has collected.

Ernestine Mohloboli, a waste recycler, smiles as she begins her journey to Harrison street, where she will drop off the waste she has collected during the morning in Johannesburg on 5 August 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Ernestine Mohloboli walks down into the basement of the sorting area with her collected recyclable materials on 5 August 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Sorting through the recyclable materials she has collected on 5 August 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Molhobotji is the sole provider for her two children, aged 16 and 18.

“I know that when I go out to work, I will not go home with nothing… When I look at my trolley and see a big haul, I feel happy because I know I have made money.”

On a good day, Molhobotji makes roughly R500, an amount she says she is satisfied with.

According to The Outlier’s 2024 research, most reclaimers earn between R300 and R600 per week, although some earn higher amounts, peaking at about R7,000. Such earnings are rare.

Molhobotji’s experience is set against broader challenges faced by reclaimers, who earn a small fraction of SA’s billion-dollar waste industry and are often disregarded, underappreciated and rarely recognised for their work. Many also face numerous health and safety risks, including exposure to potentially hazardous materials, injuries and the threat of violence on the streets of the city.

A truck reverses to collect recyclable materials as Ernestine Mohloboli walks past while making her morning rounds in Johannesburg on 5 August 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Pulling her trolley through the streets of Johannesburg as she continues her morning collection of recyclable materials on 5 August 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Despite working in the early hours, Molhobotji says she does not encounter the danger often associated with the city’s streets.

“I don’t have problems with robbers or people who want to harm me. I walk knowing that I am going to be safe and that I am going to work.”

There is a sense of pride in her work that allows her, as a mother, to provide for her family.

“My life seems okay because I’m able to get food to eat and I’m able to pay rent as usual.” DM

Molhobotji dons a pair of gloves and a protective mask before looking for recyclables in bins. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Molhobotji’s work requires hauling bins out of flats before she can go through them. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

As her day progresses, Molhobotji finds bounty in the bins, and her bags are no longer empty. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

‘I do this work because I love it. I know that when I go out to work, I will not go home with nothing,’ says Molhobotji. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Dawn is breaking, and Joburg’s streets slowly come to life as Molhobotji goes about her work. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Molhobotji will reach deep into bins in search of the everyday items Joburgers throw away. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

With her bags filled, Ernestine heads to the depot in Harrison Street. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

On a good day, Molhobotji will make R500, and she says it is work she loves doing. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)



