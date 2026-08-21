Binance hosts “She Speaks Crypto” workshop in Cape Town empowering women this Women’s Month

In celebration of Women’s Month Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem hosted a select group of female businesswomen, influencers and journalists at “She Speaks Crypto” an intimate, education-first workshop in Cape Town designed to empower women to take control of their financial futures through crypto.

The half-day workshop combined plain-language crypto education with hands-on experience, helping attendees get started on the Binance App and build the confidence to navigate crypto independently, from account basics through to everyday use.

Content creator Nangamso Puwani ("The Real Soso") at Binance's She Speaks Crypto event, held in Cape Town on 20 August 2026. Women came together to learn about crypto, share their experiences and build the confidence to take control of their finances with crypto.

The event included interactive booth sessions where guests moved through stations at their own pace with 1:1 support. These covered signing up and getting started for those new to crypto, growing crypto holdings through Binance Earn, spending crypto via the Binance Card and Binance Pay and investing further through Binance Stocks and futures.

The intimate format allowed each guest to build practical, real-world experience with the app, reflecting Binance's belief that crypto is a powerful tool for women's financial independence, starting with education.

"This Women's Month we wanted to do more than talk about financial inclusion. We wanted women to experience it first-hand," said Samantha Fuller, Head of Communications Binance Africa. "Crypto can be a powerful tool for women's independence, but only if it feels accessible. By getting started together, asking questions and learning safely, these women leave not just with knowledge, but with confidence. That is where real empowerment begins."

She Speaks Crypto – from left to right: Bailey Georgiades; Samantha Fuller, Head of Communications at Binance Africa; Joanna Hedley, Founder and CEO at BeachCult; and Kimberley Greef, Co‑Founder, PyroSA.

The workshop forms part of Binance’s ongoing commitment to financial education and inclusion in South Africa, with a focus on helping more women learn about crypto safely and confidently. As with all of Binance’s activity in the market, the emphasis remains on education and responsible adoption. DM

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 310 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: Binance.