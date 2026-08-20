US tells schools not to alter discipline policies to reduce racial disparities

By Kanishka Singh

Federal civil rights data has shown Black students are disciplined at disproportionately high rates. An Education Department report released in 2023 found Black public preschool children received out-of-school suspensions at a rate nearly twice their enrollment.

The new guidance says schools cannot modify discipline policies simply to reduce such racial disparities.

A school's decision "to change its discipline policies with the purpose of avoiding or reducing racial disparities in discipline constitutes race discrimination," the Education Department's office for civil rights said in a letter.

It said schools must ensure students are not treated differently because of race and that "racial balancing" constitutes discrimination.

The guidance follows the department's decision last month to remove several "disparate impact" regulations that for decades have prohibited policiesand practices with discriminatory effects that are often unintended.

President Donald Trump has acted against diversity initiatives, which he calls discriminatory against white people and males. Civil rights advocates say Trump's actions are rolling back social progress by ​removing practices aimed at helping marginalized groups.

Eric Duncan, education equity advocacy group EdTrust's director of P-12 policy, criticized the latest guidance.

"You cannot address racial disparities in school discipline by telling schools to ignore race," he said. "Black students have long faced some of the harshest discipline in our nation's schools."

Data from the 2023 report also showed that Black boys were nearly twice as likely as white boys to receive an out-of-school suspension or expulsion in K-12 public schools while Black girls were nearly twice as likely to receive one or more in-school suspensions, one or more out-of-school suspensions, and expulsions than white girls.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)