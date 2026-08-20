Talking time over as Boks and All Blacks reveal powerful lineups for first Test

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus admitted he was nervous for Saturday’s first Test against the All Blacks. He looked nervous compared with earlier in the week when he defended the Boks’ tactics after the All Blacks’ “slowing the game” jibe.

Sitting next to Jaco Peyper on Monday, Erasmus had that mischievous glint in his eye and smiled his way through jousting with the media.

On Thursday, when revealing a familiar, strong team, which included centre Damian de Allende, who will play his 100th Test, and flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Erasmus was far less relaxed.

The scale of the challenge is monumental and although both teams had known it was coming, now that the preparation is done and the teams revealed, there isn’t much else to do but pre-play the game over and over, waiting for 5:10pm on Saturday.

At the unveiling of his team to face the All Blacks at Ellis Park, Erasmus said neither he nor New Zealand counterpart Dave Rennie could confidently predict a winner.

And the stats underline that, as usual, Erasmus is correct.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus during the team announcement at Southern Sun Hyde Park on 20 August, 2026. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)



For much of the 105-year rivalry, it has been the case. In 110 clashes, the Boks have 43 wins and the All Blacks 63, with four draws.

Even with a superior win rate in the match-up, the All Blacks still only boast a 57% winning ratio against the Boks compared with their historic 76% winning ratio across all Tests.

In South Africa, that drops to a respectable 46% with 25 wins in 54 Tests. At Ellis Park, the All Blacks’ winning ratio against the Boks is 37.5% with six wins in 16 Tests.

Those are impressive stats and way better than any other nation. But they are hardly odds that you’d bet your house on – hence Erasmus’ nerves.

“For me personally, this is one of the most enjoyable and nerve-wracking games,” Erasmus said.

“As I’m sitting here, I’m nervous. I’m not going to pretend I’m not. The team is nervous. I guess the supporters are nervous. But I’m pretty sure it’s the same on the other side too.”

The All Blacks have a formidable record in South Africa. (Graphic: Daily Maverick using AI)

Experienced core

If Erasmus needs anything to calm his nerves, he can look at the experience he has built over the years – a combined 850 Test caps in the starting lineup, and 1,043 in total.

The All Blacks have 684 caps in the starting lineup and 879 in total. It’s an edge, and at this level any edge is significant.

The return of loosehead Ox Nché is a boost. The great prop will start for the first time since injuring a knee against England in July. The unsung but superb Gerhard Steenekamp is on the bench.

Prop Ox Nché will start against the All Blacks. (Photo: Steve Haag / Nations Championship via Getty Images)

And even though Jan-Hendrik Wessels is the official hooker reserve behind current World Player of the Year Malcolm Marx, he can also play loosehead.

In the event Nché only lasts 10 minutes, Erasmus has two loosehead options for the remaining 70 minutes; with utility forward Marco van Staden also among the reserves, he has additional hooker cover.

André Esterhuizen is also in the reserves, meaning Erasmus has either a five/three split between forwards and backs, or a six/two split, depending on whether Esterhuizen is used as a flank or centre.

Flank Pieter-Steph du Toit will captain the Boks in the absence of the injured Siya Kolisi, whose tender hamstring won’t be risked this week.

“It’s a pity for Siya, and he could have played at a push, but we decided to give him another week,” Erasmus said.

That means a start for the impressive Paul de Villiers. The Stormers openside is a terrier at the breakdown and a strong ball carrier, which will help what Erasmus predicted would be a “brutal” clash for the ball on the deck.

No 8 Jasper Wiese will carry powerfully into contact all day and do his share of the work over the ball while Eben Etzebeth and Ruan Nortjé make for the form second row partnership at the moment.

Etzebeth delivered a strong 80 minutes against Argentina a fortnight ago, while Nortjé has been a tower of strength for the past year.

With Grant Williams and Feinberg-Mngomezulu starting at halfback, the Boks certainly have the personnel in place to produce a high-octane, multi-phase game if they choose, despite the narrative that has been coming from New Zealand.

With Manie Libbok and Cobus Reinach on the bench, there is plenty of pace and vision to keep asking tough questions of New Zealand for the entire 80 minutes of the contest.

Wings Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse will combine with fullback Damian Willemse in an experienced and gifted back three.

De Allende and Kriel complete a formidable-looking backline as they combine in the midfield for a record-extending 45th time.

Bok centre Damian de Allende is tackled by Ben Thomas of Wales during the 2026 Nations Championship at Kings Park Stadium on 18 July. (Photo: Steve Haag / Nations Championship / Nations Championship via Getty Images)

There are no obvious weaknesses in the Bok lineup, although the All Blacks will have been searching deeply to find some chinks.

The game is being billed as a clash of styles, and Erasmus expects the All Blacks will play with tempo from quick ruck ball if they can get it.

“They’ve probably doubled the breakdowns and doubled the passes that they had in Razor’s (former coach Scott Robertson) era,” Erasmus said. “That’s the way they want to play. They want to run you off your feet and make sure that they win their breakdown ball lightning quick. They’ll do whatever it takes at that breakdown.”

There are nearly 2,000 Test caps worth of experience between the Springboks and All Blacks for this weekend’s first of four Tests in the Greatest Rivalry Series. (Graphic: Daily Maverick using AI)

Big pack for All Blacks

Rennie opted to go for a massive pack to counter the Boks’ big men, with Fabian Holland, the 2.04m, 125kg lock, getting the nod alongside the giant Josh Lord.

With Tupou Vaa’i, who can play lock, chosen on the flank, the All Blacks will put pressure on the Boks’ lineout.

Experienced props Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax make up a formidable front row with veteran hooker Codie Taylor.

In the back row, captain Ardie Savea slots in at No 8, having joined the tour late, with Luke Jacobson completing the loose forwards.

Captain Ardie Savea returns for the All Blacks, having last played against Ireland at Eden Park on 18 July 2026. (Photo: Joe Allison / Nations Championship / Nations Championship via Getty Images)

Scrumhalf Cam Roigard has overcome a calf injury which forced him out of all three tour matches so far, while Ruben Love, as expected, starts at flyhalf.

Wing Will Jordan, another who has missed every tour match so far with a back injury, was also chosen to start while fullback Damian McKenzie has apparently overcome an ankle injury sustained against the Sharks.

Jordie Barrett and Quinn Tupaea are at centre, and inexperienced wing Josh Moorby completes the backline.

“There have been a lot of guys in good form, and massive competition for places. There’s a handful of spots that took a fair bit of discussion,” Rennie said.

“We wanted to get some decent footy into him (Holland), so he played the first and third tour games against the Stormers and Bulls, and has been really good.

All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images / Getty Images)

“He’s got a big engine as well, and to get through as much footy as he did last week at altitude was great. We believe he’s ready to go – a big man who will have an impact on the game.

“Ardie has come back full of beans. It was good to get his head out of footy for a few days; he spent a bit of time at home with his family, and he’s trained really hard. He came back in and connected quickly, and has been in for almost a week-and-a-half.” DM