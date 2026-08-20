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Kenya tourist helicopter crash kills 7, including Americans and Ecuador security chief

NAIROBI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Seven people, including five Americans and Ecuador's intelligence head, were killed on Wednesday when the tourist helicopter they were flying in crashed in Kenya's Samburu county.

Reuters
By Reuters
20 Aug
Helicopter crash in Kenya A handout photo made available by the Kenya Red Cross shows a member of the Kenya Red Cross emergency response team operating near the site of a helicopter crash in Samburu County, Kenya, 19 August 2026. The helicopter pilot and six tourists have been killed after the aircraft crashed at Mount Ololokwe according to according to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA). EPA/KENYA RED CROSS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The aircraft was flying to the Loisaba Conservancy, a wildlife reserve and safari destination in northern Kenya, when it crashed, according to a preliminary report from Archers Post police station seen by Reuters.

All seven people - six passengers and one pilot - were killed, authorities said. 

A State Department spokesperson said five Americans were among the dead, while Ecuador's presidential office confirmed intelligence head Michele Sensi-Contugi and his wife Stephany Hollihan - who held U.S. citizenship - were also killed.

"The U.S. Embassy is in touch with local authorities and is providing consular assistance," the State Department said.

The preliminary police report listed Sensi-Contugi and his wife as tourists. 

Luxury tour agency &Beyond, which offered the excursion the tourists were on, said in a statement that the cause of the crash was yet to be determined.

The Kenya Red Cross said that search and recovery efforts were being hampered by difficult terrain and a fire at the crash site.

(Reporting by Humphrey Malalo, Vincent Mumo Nzilani and Ammu Kannampilly in Nairobi, Elias Biryabarema in Kampala and Nilutpal Timsina in Johannesburg; Additional reporting by Alexandra Valencia in Quito; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Alexander Winning, Alex Richardson and Alistair Bell)

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