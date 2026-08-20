Crypto crackdown: What the Reserve Bank’s case against Kastelo means for your business

Recent litigation involving the South African Reserve Bank (“SARB”) and fintech company Kastelo has placed exchange control compliance and crypto arbitrage back in the spotlight. While the allegations remain before the courts and have yet been determined, the proceedings are an important reminder of the regulatory expectations that apply where new financial products meet South Africa’s exchange control framework.

According to court papers, the SARB alleges that Kastelo misrepresented aspects of its business model and used clients’ Single Discretionary Allowances (“SDAs”) and Foreign Investment Allowances (“FIAs”) to move funds offshore for its own business purposes, including crypto arbitrage activities. It is further alleged that some clients may have been encouraged to make their allowances available without fully understanding how those allowances were being used. Kastelo disputes the allegations, and the merits of the dispute remain before the court.

Although the litigation will ultimately turn on its own facts, the case raises broader legal and regulatory issues that extend well beyond a single market participant. It highlights the thin line between financial innovation and regulatory compliance, particularly where fintech business models involve cross-border transactions, foreign exchange or crypto assets.

South Africa’s exchange control regime allows individuals to move capital offshore through SDA and FIA mechanisms, subject to set limits and regulatory requirements. These allowances are meant to help with legitimate personal foreign investment and expenditure. They are not designed to create pooled investment structures or to let third parties use an individual’s allowance for commercial purposes. Where a business model depends on combining or relying on multiple individuals’ allowances, regulators are likely to scrutinise whether the transactions remain consistent with the framework’s purpose.

The reported allegations also show that regulatory scrutiny is no longer limited to traditional banking institutions. As fintech businesses continue to develop complex products involving digital assets, cross-border payments and investment platforms, regulators are placing greater focus on understanding the substance of commercial arrangements rather than simply their legal form.

That approach is consistent with broader developments in South Africa’s financial regulatory landscape. Over the past several years, the SARB, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority and the Financial Intelligence Centre have all moved towards activity-based oversight, focusing on how products operate in practice and the risks they create, rather than relying solely on traditional product classifications.

Crypto arbitrage itself is not unlawful. It has become a recognised investment strategy where price differences between domestic and international crypto markets are used through legitimate foreign exchange channels. However, the legality of any particular arrangement depends not only on the trading strategy itself, but also on how foreign currency is obtained, how exchange control approvals are used, the representations made to regulators and financial institutions, and whether the underlying transactions comply with applicable exchange control requirements.

The current proceedings also highlight the importance of transparency in dealings with regulators. Fintech businesses operating within regulated sectors often find themselves dealing with multiple regulators at the same time, including the SARB, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority and the Financial Intelligence Centre. Consistency between a firm’s actual business model, its regulatory disclosures and its public representations is becoming more important as supervisory expectations continue to develop.

For businesses operating in the digital assets sector, the matter also shows the importance of maintaining strong governance frameworks. Internal compliance procedures should ensure that products are regularly reviewed against changing regulatory guidance, client onboarding processes accurately explain how products operate, and marketing materials do not overstate regulatory approvals or understate legal risks. Where products involve foreign exchange, client funds or cross-border structures, governance arrangements should be able to show that regulatory obligations have been identified and properly managed.

The litigation further serves as a reminder that regulatory investigations often extend beyond the immediate legal question before the court. Even where proceedings start under exchange control legislation, they may raise broader questions relating to governance, client disclosures, licensing, anti-money laundering obligations and operational controls. Businesses should therefore avoid viewing exchange control compliance as a standalone legal issue disconnected from their wider compliance framework.

Importantly, the allegations remain unproven. They have not been determined by a court, and the litigation process will provide both parties with the opportunity to present evidence and legal argument. Market participants should therefore avoid drawing conclusions regarding liability until the judicial process has run its course.

Nevertheless, the case is likely to be closely watched by the fintech sector because it shows the increasing regulatory focus on new cross-border financial products. As South Africa continues developing its approach to digital assets, payment systems and capital flow management, businesses operating at the intersection of these regimes should expect regulators to look at both commercial innovation and regulatory compliance closely.

The proceedings serve as a timely reminder that fintech innovation must continue to develop within the boundaries of South Africa’s changing regulatory framework. Businesses operating in areas such as digital assets, crypto arbitrage, cross-border payments and exchange control should ensure that their governance structures, client disclosures and compliance frameworks remain in line with current regulatory expectations.

If you have any questions about how these developments may affect your business, or require assistance navigating South Africa’s exchange control, payments or digital asset regulatory framework, please do not hesitate to contact our Banking and Finance team. DM

Authors: Angela Itzikowitz, Executive in Banking and Finance; Era Gunning, Consultant in Banking and Finance; Arnaaz Camay, Executive in Tax; and Dylan Martheze, Candidate Legal Practitioner in Banking and Finance.