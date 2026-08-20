Favourite book. Of all time and recently?

One Hundred Years of Solitude - by Gabríel Garcia Márquez, my all-time favourite, more chaotic drama than a reality TV show.

I've fallen behind on my reading recently, but I do enjoy reading The Alchemist.

Favourite film. Of all time and recently?

Very cheesy but I would say Grease, It’s a double-decker sandwich of retro vibes.

Favourite series. Of all time and recently?

This is a tough one but I think my favourite would be The Originals, (I’m just a girl) and recently I’ve been enjoying watching Ride or Die.

What is the most random thing you’ve ordered online?

No too random when you have fur babies - poop bags in bulk.

What is the last thing on your phone that you took a screenshot of?

An image of how I want organise my handbags (I have too many).

What app do you spend the most time on?

Lately it’s been Pinterest.

What’s your favourite piece of trivia?

Sharks are older than trees and older than the rings of Saturn.

What’s the weirdest superstition you secretly believe in?

Touching or knocking on wood to prevent bad luck.

If you could relive one specific experience, what would it be?

Jetskiing with Dolphins in the Maldives - the Dolphins were unplanned.

Window seat or aisle seat?

Aisle seat always.

If you could live as someone else for the day, who would it be and why?

If I could choose anyone, it would be my grandmother in her younger years. She lived to be 98 - just shy of 99 - and witnessed some of the most profound historical changes firsthand. To experience the world through her incredible mind, even for just a day, would be an absolute gift.

Career highlight?

My greatest career highlight was making the pivot from a comfortable corporate path to entrepreneurship. It was a pivotal moment that shifted my focus from climbing an established ladder to building my own.

What are people always surprised to learn about you?

I’m OCD - my wardrobe is colour coordinated and obviously hangers all need to face the same direction - Always!

You’ve just been arrested. What crime were you likely to have committed?

I’m not much of a rule breaker, but if I was ever arrested it would probably be for speeding

If you weren’t working in your current role, what industry would you be in?

Probably architecture! I’ve always been fascinated by how things are built and the balance between art and engineering.

What is the most-worn item in your wardrobe?

My Husband’s hoodie.

What’s the best advice you’ve received?

Treat failure as data.

Name one person you admire?

Dr. Jane Goodall - She redefined humanity’s place in the natural world through sheer patience and observation.

What’s your current guilty pleasure?

Chocolate sponge fingers from Woolies - really tests my self-control.

If you could travel anywhere tomorrow, where would you go?

I’m always eager to explore new places, so narrowing it down is tough! My top two choices would be Jaipur, India, for its vibrant culture, and Machu Picchu in Peru, for its incredible history.



