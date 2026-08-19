What’s the difference between buildings insurance and contents insurance?

The reality is a bit more nuanced. Home insurance is typically split into two distinct types of cover: buildings insurance and contents insurance. Confusing the two is one of the most common mistakes South Africans make, especially when buying their first home or moving into a rental.

Understanding the difference upfront makes it far easier to choose cover that reflects how you live, not just what you own.

What is home insurance?

Home insurance is cover that protects both your property and the belongings inside it.

It usually includes two parts:

Buildings insurance for the physical structure

Contents insurance for the items you own

OUTsurance separates these clearly, so you know exactly what is covered, rather than assuming everything falls under one umbrella.

Just as important as understanding this split is making sure each part is insured for the right amount. Underinsurance happens when your home or belongings are covered for less than what it would cost to rebuild or replace them, and that’s what can leave you paying out of pocket at claim stage.

The simple split: what falls under buildings vs. contents insurance?

The difference isn’t complicated, but it’s often misunderstood.

Buildings insurance is linked to the property. Contents insurance is linked to your lifestyle.

In practical terms:

The structure and fixed elements of your home fall under buildings insurance

The belongings you keep and use within your home fall under contents insurance

They sit in the same space, but they’re insured separately because they’re affected by different types of risk.

What does buildings insurance cover?

Buildings insurance covers the permanent parts of your home; the elements that form the structure.

This typically includes:

The main building (walls, roof, floors)

Built-in features like kitchens and cupboards

External structures such as garages or outbuildings

Geysers and other built-in fixtures

For homeowners, this is often non-negotiable, especially if there’s a bond involved.

Instead of thinking about what’s inside the home, buildings insurance focuses on what holds everything together and built-in fixtures like aircons and geysers.

What does home contents insurance cover?

Home contents insurance covers the things that make your home functional and personal.

This includes:

Everyday household items

Technology and appliances

Clothing, valuables and personal possessions

While buildings insurance is fixed to the property, contents insurance is tied to you and how you live. It applies whether you’re a homeowner or renting.

What about items you take with you?

Not everything you own stays at home. That’s where portable possessions insurance comes in. OUTsurance’s OUT-and-About cover is designed for items like laptops, cell phones, cameras or jewellery that you regularly take out with you. These aren’t always covered in the same way under standard contents insurance, especially once they leave your home. Adding this layer of cover helps extend protection beyond your four walls, so your belongings are covered where you actually use them.

Buildings vs. contents: side by side

Viewed side by side, the difference becomes much clearer:

How much home insurance cover do I need?

The right amount of cover depends on two separate calculations: the rebuild cost of your home and the replacement value of your belongings.

For buildings insurance, the key figure is what it would cost to rebuild your home from the ground up

For home contents insurance, it’s what it would cost to replace everything inside it

It’s important to make sure your buildings and contents cover are aligned with real values, not assumptions.

How can I lower my home insurance premium?

You can lower your home insurance premium by making sure your cover reflects your actual needs and risk.

This includes:

Keeping your sum insured accurate

Improving home security

Structuring your cover around how you live

OUTsurance helps you align your cover so you’re not paying for what you don’t need. And with the OUTbonus, you’re rewarded over time for staying claim-free. Giving you added value beyond your monthly premium.

Where it usually goes wrong

The difference between buildings and contents insurance often only becomes clear when something goes wrong.

Take a few everyday scenarios:

A burst pipe floods your home

The repair to the pipe and structure generally falls under buildings insurance, while damage to furniture, rugs or electronics falls under contents.

A break-in

If your TV, laptop or jewellery is stolen, this is typically a contents claim. The building itself might not have been damaged in the same way. A broken window or door will be covered under buildings insurance.

A severe storm

Roof damage would fall under buildings insurance, while water-damaged belongings would be covered under contents insurance.

These aren’t unusual scenarios. They’re the kind of things that happen quietly, unexpectedly and they’re exactly where people realise, they only had half the cover they needed.

Support when you need it most

Beyond cover, help@OUT gives you access to 24/7 assistance for home-related emergencies. From plumbing and electrical issues to tree fellers and beekeepers. It’s there to help you sort things out quickly when something goes wrong at home, without having to manage it all on your own.

Do renters need contents insurance?

Yes. Renters still need contents insurance even if they don’t own the property.

One of the most common assumptions among tenants is that the landlord’s insurance will cover everything. In reality, the landlord’s buildings insurance only protects the structure of the property itself.

It doesn’t extend to:

Your furniture

Your clothing

Your electronics or personal belongings

If something happens, whether it’s theft, fire or accidental damage those items are your responsibility.

Home contents insurance gives renters a way to protect what they’ve built over time, without needing to insure the structure they don’t own.

Getting the right combination of cover

There isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer when it comes to choosing between buildings and contents insurance.

The goal is to have the right combination, based on how you live in the space.

If you own your home, you’ll usually need both buildings and contents insurance

If you’re renting, contents insurance is the relevant piece

If you work from home or run a business, you may need to think more carefully about high-value items and consider getting business insurance

It’s not about choosing one, it’s about getting the balance right

The confusion between buildings and contents insurance is common and easy to understand. Both sit under the broader idea of home insurance, but they serve very different purposes.

Once you separate the structure from the belongings, the decision becomes far more straightforward. It’s not about choosing one over the other. It’s about making sure your cover matches your reality; whether that’s owning, renting, or somewhere in between.

OUTsurance approaches this in a way that keeps things simple. Instead of treating buildings and contents as separate decisions, the focus is on helping you look at your home as a whole structure and the life inside it. DM

OUTsurance is a licensed insurer and FSP. Ts&Cs online.



