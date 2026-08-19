Swimming training for Gaza’s children, and more from around the world

US President Donald Trump gestures toward members of law enforcement after delivering remarks at the David S Mack Center for Training and Intelligence on 14 August in Garden City, New York. (Photo: Samuel Corum / Getty Images) Iranians drive near an anti-Trump billboard in Tehran, Iran, on 19 August. (Photo: Abedin Taherkenareh / EPA) Firefighters work at a site of a book market hit by a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on 16 August. (Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters) A resident walks at the site of a street market hit by a Russian drone in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on 19 August. (Photo: Stringer / Reuters) Emergency personnel at the site of a rainstorm-triggered landslide in the northern Antofagasta region, in Paposo, Chile, on 18 August. (Photo: Rodrigo Gutierrez / Reuters) A motorist passes cracks on the road in the aftermath of an earthquake in Nagekeo, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, on 17 August. (Photo: Edgar Su / Reuters Lava and a plume of volcanic fumes belch out during an eruption of Mount Etna in Sicily, Italy, at dusk on 13 August. (Photo: Giuseppe Di Stefano / Reuters The burnt-out remains of homes on Quarry Park Road in Stourbridge, England, on 17 August after a wildfire that broke out in the West Midlands on 13 August prompted mass evacuations and destroyed 19 properties across five streets in Stourbridge. (Photo: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images) State Representative Angie Nixon, a democratic socialist and union organiser, participates in a worship service at the Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church on 17 August in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Nixon scored a surprise victory on Tuesday in Florida’s Democratic Senate primary and is likely to face incumbent Republican Ashley Moody in the November general election. (Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images) A parade of Routemaster buses leaves the abandoned village of Imber on the Ministry of Defence training area in Salisbury Plain, England, on 15 August. The Imberbus is a one-day-only annual charity Routemaster bus service operating in Wiltshire, England, taking passengers across the restricted military roads of Salisbury Plain to the abandoned village of Imber. (Photo: Finnbarr Webster / Getty Images) Juvenile pipe bands prepare before entering the arena at the World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow Green in Glasgow, Scotland, on 14 August. Every year, more than 8,000 of the world’s best pipers and drummers compete in the World Pipe Band Championships. (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images) The skull of Saint Agatha, a third-century Christian martyr and patron saint of Catania, Italy, is carried in a glass case during a procession in Catania on 17 August, marking the 900th anniversary of the return of Saint Agatha’s relics to the Sicilian city in 1126 AD, 86 years after they were stolen by a Byzantine general who took them to Constantinople. (Photo: Fabrizio Villa / Getty Images) Morning mist and smoke rising during a wildfire burning in the High Fens (Hautes Fagnes) region, near Waimes, Belgium, on 16 August. (Photo: Bart Biesemans / Reuters) Storks gather on a warehouse roof near the village of Pidhirtsi in Ukraine on 15 August before heading to southern regions for winter. (Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters) A sedated female tiger lies inside a transport cage on 15 August before departing for Ezeiza Airport from the former Lujan Zoo in Lujan, Argentina, which closed in 2020 amid concerns over animal welfare. The tiger was one of 30 big cats transferred to the US and South Africa by the animal welfare organisation Four Paws. (Photo: Alessia Maccioni / Reuters) Jinny Lu wins first place in the ‘World's Ugliest Dog Contest on 14 August in Santa Rosa, California. The pug won $5,000 and a trip to New York, where she will appear on NBC’s Today show. (Photo: Heather Diehl / Getty Images) Wild horses on the Kruzi plateau near Livno, Bosnia and Herzegovina, gather to drink water brought by residents on 13 August after prolonged drought and high temperatures dried up natural watering holes. (Photo: Amel Emric / Reuters) Police use water cannons to cool down revellers attending Rave The Planet techno parade demonstration ‘Imagine Love’, in Berlin, Germany, on 15 August. (Photo: Christian Mang / Reuters) French-Beninese musician, actress and activist Angélique Kidjo attends the ceremony in Hollywood, California, on 18 August honouring her with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Photo: JB Lacroix / WireImage) World-ranked No 2 tennis player Carlos Alcaraz of Spain feels the heat during a training session with Holger Rune of Denmark at Real Sociedad Club de Campo in El Palmar, Murcia, Spain, on 17 August. (Photo: Clive Brunskill / Getty Images) Fans of the Croatian soccer team GNK Dinamo burn flares during the Uefa Champions League 2026/27 play-offs first-leg match between GNK Dinamo and the Norwegian side Viking at Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb, Croatia, on 18 August. (Photo: Jurij Kodrun / Getty Images)



