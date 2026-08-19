Mark Burke saga is a strong test of DA’s good governance swagger

Deciding to defend Dr Mark Burke – DA chairperson of federal finance and Member of Parliament on the Standing Committee on Appropriations, as well as an alternate member of the Standing Committee on Finance – on the grounds of there being “no finding of wrongdoing... that would justify the DA treating him as though such a finding had already been made” was a bold strategy by DA federal chairperson and Deputy Finance Minister Ashor Sarupen.

Yes, there is no court judgment handed down that says he is guilty of any wrongdoing, but when you measure the documented evidence against the Code of Ethical Conduct for Members of Parliament, Burke’s fiduciary duties as codified in the Companies Act (71 of 2008) and the DA’s own internal governance posturing, it becomes a very different conversation.

DA federal chairperson Ashor Sarupen has said there has been no finding of wrongdoing to justify action against the party’s federal finance boss Mark Burke. (Photo: Gallo Images / Fani Mahuntsi)

Strap in, we’re getting deep into the codes of conduct.

Wait, what did Burke even do?



Burke didn’t do anything personally. The Reserve Bank froze R13-million in Kastelo’s bank accounts, accusing the company of orchestrating a massive scheme that illegally moved at least R4-billion out of the country in 2025.



Burke has a in PhD in econometrics and quantitative economics from the University of Cambridge and is kind of a big deal in blockchain and crypto circles – like a legitimate leading mind. He founded Kastelo with his brother. The SA Reserve Bank’s (Sarb’s) Financial Surveillance Department (FinSurv) was tipped off by Access Bank (where Kastelo kept its funds) and is now alleging the following chain of events:



Using everyday South Africans: Every citizen has a legal limit on how much money they can send offshore each year. Kastelo allegedly paid ordinary people small bonuses (between R2,000 and R10,000) for the right to use their personal allowances.



“Fake” loans: To fund these massive offshore transfers, Kastelo allegedly “loaned” its own money to these individuals. Bank investigations revealed that many of these people were low-income earners who couldn't realistically afford the loans, and many had no idea offshore accounts had even been opened in their names.



Crypto arbitrage: Kastelo allegedly used these funds for an algorithmic trading model in the cryptocurrency market, essentially taking advantage of crypto price differences across borders to make a profit. Breaking the rules: By law, Kastelo was registered strictly as a middleman. The Reserve Bank accuses the company of breaking this rule by acting as the main trader, buying and selling foreign currency for its own profit while hiding behind the names of its clients. Why does this even matter? Even though Kastelo argues that the money eventually made its way back to SA, it was returned in Randelas. The Sarb argues that by doing this, Kastelo permanently drained the country’s actual foreign currency reserves.

King IV for thee, but not for me

Burke says that he resigned from Kastelo in 2024, but also admits that he remained the chairperson of the broader Kastelo group until February 2026.

The Sarb blocking order was issued on 24 November 2025, and the extensive capital flight under investigation occurred throughout 2025.

So, if Burke was the active chairperson of the parent group during the exact period when FinSurv detected the suspicious transfer of R4-billion offshore, any attempt to compartmentalise Kastelo Proprietary Limited from the broader Kastelo group is a weird choice given his fiduciary oversight role during the peak of the alleged contraventions.

“I am not the chairperson of Kastelo Proprietary Limited, the company that is the subject of the litigation, and I am not involved in its daily operations. I previously served as chairperson of the broader Kastelo group but have since ceased serving in that position in February 2026. I resigned from Kastelo in 2024 to pursue a political career,” said Burke.

This also contravenes the DA’s own stated standard of ethical governance. In May 2026, MP Henni Britz (representing the DA on the Joint Committee on Ethics) welcomed a review of the MP Code of Conduct.

Britz released a statement boldly saying that office bearers must be held accountable “not only for what occurs inside government institutions, but also for conduct and relationships that may improperly influence the exercise of public power”.

And remember when DA MP Leah Potgieter publicly cited the King IV report to attack Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie in October 2025?

“Both the King IV Code on Corporate Governance and the Public Service Regulations require a proper conflict-of-interest vetting process before appointments are made,” she said.

The foundational philosophy of King IV is a shift from so-called “tick-box” compliance to an outcomes-oriented, apply-and-explain regime. It also rigidly demands that boards and directors evaluate conflicts, relationships and responsibilities on a substance-over-form basis and practise integrated thinking.

Burke’s primary defence relies entirely on a “tick-box” partition between the holding entity and the company. And as group chairperson, Burke was the ultimate custodian of corporate governance across the entire group. He cannot then claim form (resigning from a subsidiary) to escape the substance of a R4-billion capital flight scheme occurring under his direct group oversight throughout 2025.

No wrongdoing

Sarupen’s choice of “wait-for-due-process” defence also contradicts the party’s Public Administration Policy (2023) and recent ethics statements.

The DA demands mandatory lifestyle audits for any public representatives suspected of financial malfeasance, and states that officials must be held accountable “not only for what occurs inside government institutions, but also for conduct and relationships that may improperly influence the exercise of public power”.

The high court placed Burke in the operational CEO seat of Kastelo in November 2025, deep into his parliamentary tenure. His alternate membership on the Finance Committee creates an active conflict of interest with the Reserve Bank’s ongoing investigation.

Closing ranks around its own federal finance chairperson is a bad look for the party with the biggest clean governance energy, and a difficult position for Sarupen, a deputy minister in the Treasury, to hold. DM