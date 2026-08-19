As our colleague Estelle Ellis is laid to rest later today, we remember what one reader calls our “Inkanyezi” – our firefly, a small light bringing relief in the dark.

Estelle herself saw the spirit animal of journalism as being the “lisquito”. Say what? A combination of a lion and a mosquito – a lion for the powerless, a mosquito badgering the powerful to be better. We will all strive to be lisquitos in her honour.

Thank you for your wonderful words. We publish them here as a long ribbon of love for Estelle.

Rebecca Davis

I’ve been reflecting a lot over the last few days on Estelle’s legacy, and I just wanted to say two things.

The first is that journalism, as we all know, is a brutal industry. I recently read that the average time someone works as a journalist in the US before leaving due to burnout is under 10 years.

For Estelle to still be a working journalist after three decades – and not just any working journalist, one of the hardest-working journalists I’ve ever met – says an enormous amount both about her personal resilience and her incredible commitment to this job. Estelle was a journalist’s journalist: one of a kind whom we seem to find less and less, whose relationship to journalism is less that of a job or a profession and more like something akin to a calling.

I don’t think I have ever met a journalist more truly committed than Estelle. Someone who was genuinely, sincerely not in it for awards, or glory, or status, or job titles, or salary. Someone who just cared with every fibre of her being about doing what she could to improve life for ordinary people in this country she loved so deeply.

One of the major lessons for me has also been that in our industry, sometimes we pride ourselves on a kind of default cynicism and scepticism as an attitude. Estelle was the opposite. She spent as much time consciously digging up the good, the inspiring, the positive, as she did uprooting the bad and the rot.

The second thing is that in South African journalism over the past few years, we have lost some of the best and brightest among us far, far too young. I’m thinking of the likes of Mandy Rossouw, Eusebius McKaiser, Tshidi Madia, Ufrieda Ho and now, of course, Estelle.

And I cannot recall ever seeing the passing of a journalist accompanied by such overwhelming, universal expressions of love and respect and sadness, from every corner of our industry and beyond. Journalists often tend to be polarising figures. Yet there was simply none of that, no trace of any ambivalence, evident in the responses to the loss of Estelle. She was simply adored.

I cannot truly imagine that it is possible for one short life to have had more positive impact than Estelle’s did.

Pippa Green

My deepest condolences on this loss. Estelle was one of the finest reporters in this country; always in the field and on the ground. A great loss for journalism.

Julian Jansen

My former colleague, Estelle Ellis, had the rare gift of turning politics into compelling, beautifully crafted journalism. During her years at Rapport, she wrote with grace, precision and unwavering professionalism. Deeply respected by her sources, she earned their trust and consistently delivered powerful, insightful stories that informed and inspired readers.

Yet it was not only her exceptional journalism that defined her. Estelle will be remembered just as fondly for her kindness, generosity and willingness to help any colleague in need of a telephone number and more facts for a story.

Journalism, and the reading public, have lost a formidable reporter, a gentle soul and a compassionate heart.

Rest in peace, dear Estelle. Words fail us, but your legacy will endure.

— Julian Jansen and cats, Apollo and Arial.

Ethel

I am lost for words. My dearest Estelle, thank you for always being truthful. Thank you for sharing your magic with us. You will be missed xx.

Maru Attwood

I am heartbroken to hear of Estelle’s passing. She was a brilliant journalist who reported with integrity and lived with compassion. When I interned with Daily Maverick, I was very lucky to learn from her. Estelle was generous, talented and fearless. I will miss her and her exceptional writing.

Linda Meades

Estelle was one of a kind, she made you feel seen. When she interviewed me, she would make you feel comfortable, crack a joke or 2 and just listen with so much compassion. She will be missed by us. May her family know she was loved by all who knew her.

Annie van der Merwe

What a beautiful, caring person she was, always smiling, knew her from a few years ago, she always reported on Missionvale Care Centre. A beautiful soul, she’ll be so missed. RIP.

Tessa van Staden

Estelle was a true journalist who was passionate about storytelling with integrity. Her life mirrored her career. She was incredibly compassionate, courageous and humble. Her Eastern Cape coverage in particular was not only thorough but important, because her stories brought about change for thousands of its residents. Estelle’s contributions to our radio station always made an impact because she was so passionate and real. My deepest condolences to her family.

Busi Pilane

Deepest condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues. Estelle’s voice will surely be missed. She dedicated herself to giving a voice to the most vulnerable among us — people whose struggles are too often overlooked or ignored by society. Her compassion, commitment and advocacy made a meaningful difference in many lives.

Rest well, Estelle Ellis. Your legacy will endure.

Elizabeth Thomas

What an amazing woman! Super reporting. Thank you. So sorry for your loss of a fine friend. I had never met her.

Irna Senekal

Estelle’s passionate reporting of the deadly crossing on the R75 between Rolihlahla and Zwide communities helped to give extra power to the community protest to get motorists to stop for pedestrians, especially the many children crossing the road to school.

Honour Estelle’s memory and activism, dear Nelson Mandela Bay readers, and obey the law that requires you to slow down and STOP for residents needing to cross the R75 and all pedestrian crossings further on the R75. Pedestrians have right of way.

Michelle Constant

I am stunned to hear this. I was a fan of Estelle’s writing – her courageousness, her empathy. Condolences to her family and to her DM family.

Deborah

This is so sad. Estelle made an immense contribution to ensuring the struggles of some of the most vulnerable people were known across the country and beyond. She clearly did powerful work behind the headlines too. What a loss.

Anna-Maria van Niekerk

What a devastating loss of a truly gifted woman. Estelle’s excellent work had such a profound impact. Her passing will leave an enormous gap. My heartfelt condolences to her family, all her friends and colleagues and everyone who knew and admired her.

Ethan van Diemen

I am so glad to have worked with you, Estelle. You made working on a Sunday not only tolerable but enjoyable. You were a kind, beautiful soul and an excellent journalist. I am grateful to have learned from you and to have had the privilege of experiencing your kindness and grace. I am deeply saddened by your sudden departure and by the loss of not just a great journalist but a beautiful human.

Mbekezeli Benjamin

After her brilliant, inspiring talk at The Gathering in 2025, I went to Estelle to ask how she managed to write tragic stories of government failure but still pepper them with humour. She then launched into a hilarious story of her being stuck in a hospital lift while reporting on the Eastern Cape Health crisis. The lesson being that life lands you in sometimes funny, awkward situations but you must maintain focus on your mission. May Estelle rest in peace, she’s fulfilled her life’s mission. Hamba kahle Estelle!

Gishma Abrahams

Journalism was her calling... Estelle touched many lives, including mine. RIP Estelle.

Andrew Tumishi

Sad to learn of her passing, and may her precious soul rest peacefully and may her spirit live forever.

Maureen Andreka

I met Estelle while working as CEO for Algoa Bay Council for the Aged. It was a two-way street. Estelle was my go-to if I felt there was a story to tell about older persons, and she would get input from me on issues affecting older persons.

She became a Facebook friend and I enjoyed following her stories of Finn’s antics, the WBC [World’s Best Cat]. Estelle also became a friend of ABCA and would visit some of our projects where she was warmly received by our residents, members and staff. What a loss her death is for the welfare sector of the Eastern Cape.

— Maureen Andreka, retired CEO of ABCA

Daniel

I grew up in the Eastern Cape, with a mother that worked for a public interest law firm, so I heard Estelle’s name and the impact she had on the province, long before I actually began reading her work.

When I became a Daily Maverick reader, and later a Bay Watch subscriber, I came to know Estelle as someone extremely committed to the province she served and ensuring that people in the Eastern Cape knew what was going on. The province is worse off without her, and her presence will be sorely missed.

Linda van Oudheusden — Missionvale Care Centre

Estelle loved. And she cared. She loved and cared harder than almost anyone I’ve ever met. She fought relentlessly for what was right. Compassion and empathy radiated through every fibre of her being.

She wrote about our Centre many times. Every article resulted in someone making a donation. Every single time she wrote, she stirred something in someone.

Somewhere today, a child is eating because of a phone call you made. A family has food because you refused to look away. And countless people who never knew you are living better lives because you chose to tell their stories.

Rus sag, liefste, pragtige Estelle. Ons gaan jou baie, baie mis.

Veronica Baxter

I read her reporting with attention, and was always impressed. She loved the Eastern Cape. I love that she made a difference. RIP.

Marian Baker

Estelle will be sorely missed. I loved her articles and coming from the Eastern Cape, they resonated with me. Deep condolences to her family.

Zandile Ngwendu

Oh man, what devastating news!! She had a way of telling stories, not just in writing but also verbally, in a way that keeps you interested. I worked with Estelle at The Herald and my memories of her centre around just that – storytelling. Her beaming smile, oulike giggle and code-switching by “gooi-ing” in some Afrikaans as she told stories made for the most hilarious situations.

RIP, Estelletjie. Met liefde... Zanditjie.

Adrian Galley

I was fortunate to have met Estelle at the World Conference of Science Journalists in December. From the moment we first sat together at breakfast, I was struck by her kind and generous spirit. My thoughts are with those she has left behind.

Nicola Ellis Jenvey

Estelle and I covered the Shabir Shaik trial in 2004, and she was always delightful company. My middle name is Ellis and has been carried down six generations, starting from an obviously hugely independent Miss Ellis who married a Mr Jenvey and insisted her maiden name be carried through the generations. We considered ourselves related, albeit in an unknown fashion.

My thoughts are with her family and especially with WBC (World’s Best Cat), whose antics have entertained her Facebook followers for close on a decade. Rest in peace, my friend.

Jackie Viljoen

Rest in peace, Estelle. I still remember you as a learner in my classes and your excellent work. Will miss you and your stories about the WBC.

Nina Bodisch

A wonderful journalist and human being has left us. What will we do without Estelle to speak truth to power on behalf of the voiceless in our community? We were not ready to say goodbye to this brilliant and kind lady. But farewell Dear Estelle, your presence made difference to this world.

Giulietta Talevi

I’m so sorry to read this. Here was a South African who did her bit for this country. My condolences to you all.

Alan Straton

Aah, Estelle, a rock has fallen. Just 10 seconds with her and you knew that you were in the presence of a person of great, quiet intellect with heaps of empathy for those that she cared most about. Rest well.

Iris

My deepest condolences. This is such sad news and a loss to journalism and our country in general. I loved Estelle’s fearless attitude and what an advocate, a true voice for the voiceless! She will be sorely missed.

Jenny Perold

I always paid particular attention with respect and admiration to her articles, her voice speaking up for the voiceless, her inner strength and tremendous courage. What a loss. Condolences.

Annali Erasmus

Estelle was a published author of numerous children’s books of which many of them had to be reprinted as they all sold out. An immense loss in literary circles and for humanity. Her legacy will live on as well as her grace, compassion for others and her immense kindness.

Steven Boers

When a headline to an article could be seen to originate from Estelle Ellis, I read it, even though I’m not a resident of the Eastern Cape. May others continue her habit of rattling cages.

Colette Tilley

How tragic. She was a great journalist – putting E Cape stories on national platforms. And her community work and projects were astounding. Sympathies to all at DM and her family and friends.

Brian Hayward

I worked with Estelle at The Herald newspaper. Her stories of her experiences as a journalist were always so intriguing. She was a wonderful journalist. Her passion for the craft was rare and shone through. She’ll be missed xx.

Janet Trisk

Deepest condolences to her family and the DM family. Her reporting with heart will be much missed.

Gillian McAinsh

Hard to believe this terribly sad news. I worked with Estelle, first at the Herald and later when we were both freelance journalists, just before she joined Daily Maverick. Her work at the DM was – and still is – a wonderful example of the journalist’s duty to “comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable”.

I had tremendous respect for her principles, and also her huge heart for those who were neglected or suffering. This is a sad day for the media, her loved ones – and the WBC. RIP, dear Estelle!

Jackie Sunde

Estelle, I never met you but your heart shone out of your incredible journalism. Thank you for giving so much of yourself to us. The Eastern Cape will miss your light on so many issues.

Ryan Smith MP

Estelle was kind and soft-spoken, yet firm in her beliefs and resolute in addressing humanitarian problems that plagued the lives of millions of her fellow citizens.

Estelle helped give a voice to the forgotten and shine a data-driven light on some of the most heartbreaking problems in our society, all while retaining her warm heart and sense of care. Estelle was a fantastic journalist, but she was also a humanitarian hero in South Africa.

Louise Ferreira

I never met Estelle, I’m not sure I ever saw a picture of her, but as a journalist myself, I had enormous respect for her work and dedication. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and colleagues.

Kerry Cullinan

Devastating loss. I loved her stories and read every word!

Bruce MacDonald

Simple message: I loved her energy and humanity – and her amazing descriptive skills in an environment that is very close to me. Hamba kahle.

Thuliswa Nazo

My deepest condolences to Estelle’s family, friends, and the Daily Maverick team. Gone far too soon. While I did not know her personally, reading about her extraordinary life and dedication has deeply inspired and motivated me to take action and start something meaningful. Her legacy of care and impact will clearly live on in many ways.

Jane in France

Such a decent human being – a sad loss.

Judith Shopley

A feisty, courageous & determined journalist, a lighthouse in E Cape... has slipped away. I only knew her via her articles. So sad...

Pamela Burgess

I have never lived in E Cape, but thanks to her stories I wanted to. Mostly just to meet her and the wonderful people she wrote about. My sincerest condolences to her family and friends. I feel like I lost one too.

Mike Muller

What a loss! I follow DM’s reporting quite critically (and at times sharply) but Estelle’s reporting – particularly but not only on health – was exceptionally good. So much insight, so much too early to lose it!

Glynn

I don’t [know] Estelle but reading now what she had done, achieved in her lifetime; many of us will not do so much and give so much in our lifetime. She is deserving of being called “Mother Theresa of South Africa”. Thank u for what you have done to our Society.

Lynley Bartis

Thank you for being the feisty warrior for the downtrodden. You were a journalist in heart, soul and conscience. Your articles will be sorely missed.

John Cartwright

Whenever I saw Estelle Ellis’s name to a DM piece, I knew I would be distantly engaging with someone whose latest report would be based on hard-won evidence, a sense of cultural/political context and a caring heart. Thank you Estelle, and Daily Maverick.

Derick Matsengarwodzi

Though I never met her in person, her reportage resonated with many across the globe – many seeking an elusive ear and audience from their elected leadership. With her passing, it’s not only the journalism industry that will suffer, but humanity at large, particularly those who have felt and witnessed the impact of her dedication to the profession.





Jane Rosenthal

This is a huge loss. I only knew Estelle through her journalism, but she made a huge difference in the Eastern Cape area. One could always rely on her to be proactive, honest and thorough.

Peter Sturrock

What a huge loss to journalism and the Eastern Cape in particular. Such an insightful and genuine person. My deepest condolences to her family and friends. She will be sorely missed.

Patsy Curtis

I don’t have a memory. But would like to acknowledge the great impact Estelle made on those with whom she came in contact. May she rest in peace.

Bridget Harris

Estelle, although I never knew you, your inspirational life and your all-too-soon passing make my heart break with both love and loss. God bless you, Bridget.

Ulrike Kuschke

What an admirable life! Can one make a donation to one of her projects in commemoration of her exemplary commitment to community?

Elmari Dell

Condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Estelle Ellis. She has accomplished so much and has made a difference in the lives of so many, one can hardly believe she was only 51 at the time of her passing. May the difference she has made be treasured forever.

Vasan Chandrasekhar

Rest Well, Estelle. God send His Angels on missions… to welcome a true warrior of truth, justice, and humanity home. Thank you for giving a voice to the voiceless, shining light in dark places, and leaving an unforgettable legacy in South African journalism. Your courage will never be forgotten.

Lwazi

I always read her articles on EC health facilities. I will miss her clearly concerned perspective on the Eastern Cape Province. Rest in peace, dear lady.

Andries Engelbrecht

I obviously did not know Estelle, but your reflection of her life was absolutely amazing. My condolences to her family and friends.

Angela Quintal

This is devastating news. Thinking of Estelle’s family, friends, and colleagues. Estelle did the kind of journalism that reminded us why reporting matters. A huge loss to the journalism fraternity and the communities and causes she championed. May she R.I.P.

Grace Goedhart

I am so sorry to read this. May she rest in peace. Whenever I saw something written by Estelle, I made a point to read it. She never disappointed. Her passing is a great loss to us all.

Anne Potter

I didn’t know of Estelle Ellis, but being a Daily Maverick insider and now reading about her, I am so saddened by her loss. Too young & so much more I’m sure she wanted to achieve. I do hope there are people equal to her that will take up her baton & carry on her amazing work within the community.

Tshepo Monnye

“Death is a frightful disaster no matter what the cause and the age of the person affected”. — Nelson Mandela

On that note, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. Based on her profile, she was a paragon of journalism and community development. May her soul rest in peace.

Shauneen

Dankie Estelle ons is so dankbaar vir jou en jou plakkies. Troos en gebede vir jou familie.

Klaas Kingma

Estelle was a lover of the arts and Nelson Mandela Bay, she was an incredible journalist and writer and we had many conversations about the beauty of our Bay. My deepest condolences to her parents, siblings and darling WBC.

DD Bhikha

Will always be remembered by her readers for her integrity and honest reporting on the many facets of life, particularly of the disadvantaged communities. Go well and RIP.

Gerhard van Niekerk

Her reporting made a difference, as there was always a well-reasoned and substantial article to back up what she was writing.

Having flown back from PE, attending a conference about education yesterday, it was with profound sadness that I read this article, about someone who really cared about people, and who was a game-changer in what she did.

Stephen Carter

I spent my high school years at Union High, Graaff-Reinet. Her reporting of Eastern Cape events was excellent. I will miss her.

Brian Ruff

We’ve lost a huge and important voice.

Caroline

Estelle specifically (not just Daily Maverick) raised my awareness about hunger and malnutrition in South Africa, particularly in the Eastern Cape, which led me to become a regular donor to SA Harvest, and to think a lot about food systems in this country, and talk to other people about campaigns like GrowGreat. Estelle’s compassion shone through her writing and made me a more caring person too – her life was too short, but her memory will be a blessing!

Robert Kraft

Ah, what a shock and sad news this must be for her family, colleagues and, I know, it is for us readers in the Eastern Cape. Her numerous stories about the EC health system were outstanding. She was truly one of the finest journalists in South Africa. What a loss she will be for all South Africans.

Caroline Vorster

I didn't know you, but RIP sweet, lovely angel. You did good, you did really really good. ♡

Hester de Vos

Jou heengaan is ’n enorme verlies.

Raymond Abrahamse

An Angel in the true sense of the word, may the Good Lord lay a hand of blessings and comfort upon her loved ones and may her good work and deeds carry on. Her parents and siblings can be proud of the joy and happiness that she brought into other people’s lives.

André Holtzhausen

Estelle made a difference, she contributed to mankind and that is her legacy. RIP Estelle, you were an inspiration.

Mfundo Mabenge

A wonderful journalist, always smiling and eager to assist. A dedicated person who works hard to make sure everyone is treated with dignity. Her death is still a shock to me.

Lara Warburton

What an amazing life, so well-lived in service to others. A true inspiration and someone that embodies all the selflessness and virtue so seldom seen. Thank you for highlighting her contributions and even though I never met Estelle, I feel cheered and inspired by the impact one amazing woman could have on the lives of so many other less fortunate people.

Elizabeth Sole

I’m sorry that I never met her. What a fine example of a truly dedicated South African. Thank you Estelle. May your memory inspire others to do likewise.

Phillida Ellis

I didn’t know Estelle personally, but having worked in the industry, I was so aware of her formidable drive and outstanding writing. Thank you Estelle.

Patrick Vermeer

Very sorry to hear this news. I didn’t know her but I read many of her written contributions over the years. I often think that with the passing of people like her, we lose part of our memory bank, which is depressing. But I always hope there will be a new young contributor to fill the void. We need to continue the legacy.

Leanne

Estelle’s work on advancing access to water was not just about exposing private and public sector failures, inaction and abuse of power but about the people who suffer the effects of these harms.

She was deeply interested in how people face the hard, daily struggles of life and of existing in a society that seems to have forgotten their humanity altogether. I was privileged to work with her and read her stories.

Marcia Georgiades

Reading her life synopsis, what a tremendous loss to South Africa, how extremely sad and may the heavens comfort her family, friends and certainly Port Elizabeth; may her memory, hard work and commitment to her city be cherished.

Max Matavire

A typical example of “the pen is mightier than the sword”: MHSRIP.

Shara

Estelle lived life on purpose! She was fearless and an inspiration to live bold and speak up for those who can’t.

Peter Viner

Living in the Eastern Cape as an expatriate from England, I took great strength from Estelle’s reporting – convinced that I had chosen the right place to retire to, in the certain knowledge that the press were able to challenge the failures of the provincial and indeed national government in the Eastern Cape in the expectation that change would follow.

Ephne Williams

I didn’t know her personally, but I grieve her loss. Our country and our fight against injustice will be much poorer because of her absence. Condolences to her family and Daily Maverick.

Roger King

I never had the fortune of meeting Estelle, but through her reporting I knew she was a caring and loving person. To her family and friends, she will never die as long as she lives in their hearts. RIP Estelle Ellis.

Okyerebea Mwaba

I had the pleasure of working with Estelle in my days as a media lawyer. The nation is indeed poorer without her voice in it. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and colleagues.

Jacqui Lück

I am so sad to hear of Estelle’s untimely death. Her reporting and support resulted in my sister and other residents of Life Esidemeni Port Elizabeth frail care centres being saved from a similar tragic fate to that of Life Esidemeni Gauteng. She was a pillar of support during our court case. The residents continue to live their lives safely and with dignity today.

Phakamisa

Indeed, she beautifully covered the grassroots stories that many a publication usually ignores. I will miss her dedicated work and enjoyable writing.

Irene Beckett

Taken so young, my heartfelt sympathy to all who loved her, you can all be so proud of Estelle.

Suzanne Marelich

So sad that this struggling country has lost someone who cared so deeply. God give strength to her family and all those left behind.

Fleur Way-Jones

To Estelle’s family and colleagues, sincere condolences from a mere reader who knew whatever Estelle wrote would be meaningful.

Marelise van der Merwe

So incredibly sorry to hear this news. An immense loss.

Marianne Scholtz

I always made a point of reading any DM article written by Estelle simply because she wrote about daily South African societal issues which need to be aired. Her writing was measured but it was always clear she had the facts, and in presenting them she was unfailingly compassionate and warm. This is such a shock and loss, such a sadness.

Cllr Roelf Basson

We had regular interactions, and she always wanted community news and, more specifically, how services can be improved and what she could do to assist.

Her voice is quiet now but her boldness in serving the community will forever be remembered. Rest in Peace Estelle. You will surely be missed.

Carol Sherwin

I did not know her, mainly of her work – but to lose a valuable & beloved colleague so early in her life, is heartbreaking. My sincere condolences go to her team, her family & friends.

Hazel Friedman

What a devastating loss. Estelle reminded us what journalism is meant to be: bearing witness, speaking for those too often unheard, and refusing to look away. Her reporting didn’t just tell stories – it changed lives.

South Africa has lost an extraordinary journalist, but even more than that, an extraordinary human being.

Judy Brower

I was so inspired by her at The Gathering which I attended – she was so passionate and empathetic, with purpose. The world and especially South Africa and the Eastern Cape, is much poorer as a result.

Vivienne Lisher

It was with shock and sadness to read of Estelle’s passing. Having read so many of her articles, it felt like I knew Estelle personally. My sincere, heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, colleagues and all whose lives she touched so profoundly.

John Clarke

Estelle got in touch with me three years ago, and it was the start of another mutually beneficial professional relationship between a social worker and a journalist.

She had a big heart for suffering people, so would refer some of her sources to me for support, so she could do her job impartially, in seeking the truth.

We had a plan to spend time at Kenton together, talking over a bottle of good wine. So sad that she is gone. But her example spurs me on.

Debbie Annas

I only know her through her immense contribution at DM, yet this news brings me to tears. She will be missed by us, her readers, too.

Alida du Toit

Sincerest condolences to her family and Daily Maverick. She was a powerhouse and will be missed.

Bruce Danckwerts

I think it is fair to say that Estelle responded more to my emails than anyone else in Daily Maverick, although we never met, nor did we ever speak on the phone. She was an inspiration to so many, and, had her story been more widely known, she would have been an inspiration to us all.

Milanie Pieterse

I only met her a few times, but every time was a privilege. She was an amazing presence in a room. May her memory live on in the lives she touched and her torch be carried high by those that follow in her footsteps.

Cherry Crowden

I’m deeply saddened by the news of Estelle Ellis’ passing. I was an avid reader of her articles in DM168 and was privileged to hear her speak at the 2025 Gathering in Cape Town. In her quiet, unassuming manner, she was a real “Change Maker”. It’s unfair that she had to go so soon and leave unfinished business. RIP, dear Estelle.

Adam Barolsky

RIP Estelle. What an enormous contribution you made.

Helena Archer

Sincere condolences! Too young to leave us!

Joe Japhta

It is indeed with profound shock and sadness I read of the sad passing of Estelle Ellis today. I interacted with Estelle during the time she was covering the health challenges in the Eastern Cape, in particular, the malnutrition deaths of children in the province.

Estelle, in my experience, was different to many other journos. She was kind, sensitive and very professional and always managed to bring the human element in her stories. I always looked forward to reading her articles and did so with great anticipation and interest.

Recia Plunkett

What a sad loss! Her reporting of shocking conditions in the community always seemed to result in positive outcomes in some way!

Bridget Farham

This loss is very deep – I don’t know Estelle, but read her insights and observations daily – a very real loss for South African journalism, and for everyone who knew her.

Zach de Beer

I am a reader, no more, no less, and I have been reading Estelle’s journalism for a number of years. Her loss is devastating. She was the voice of the Eastern Cape. Who will speak for it now?

David Maboeane

May your soul rest in peace and rise in glory Ms Ellis. We will hold on to your fond memories and may your family be comforted in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ!

Thomas Chauke

I wish to send my sincere condolences to Ms Ellis’ family. May her soul rest in eternal peace. Her contribution to the community she served and the whole world was profound.

Cori Wielenga, Director of the Centre for Mediation in Africa

The Centre for Mediation in Africa at the University of Pretoria drew heavily on the work of Estelle Ellis in relation to our own interventions in deep rural Eastern Cape (in the OR Tambo District). Her journalism exposed so much of the corruption and extortion at play there.

I had been intending, for the longest time, to reach out to Estelle about her work, and now I have missed that opportunity. May we contribute to the continuation of her legacy by being the voice of the voiceless. Hamba kahle, Estelle.

Marlene

One of a kind, an absolute warrior, and an all-around genuine human being. No words seem adequate. Thank you, Estelle.

Ria

It was a joy to read her stories. I felt so grateful that we had people of her calibre walking the streets of South Africa. An angel has surely been lost.

Louise Talbot

Our sincere condolences to her loved ones and those who she so selflessly supported and fought for. May her soul rest in peace.

Eleanor Lemmer

I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Estelle Ellis. I read her articles with interest and I remember her balanced reporting during Covid. She leaves a huge gap.

Elizabeth van Heyningen

I'm so sorry. She impressed me so much at the last Gathering, both by her tenacity and by her “ordinariness”.

Colleen Deane

Estelle, thank you for bringing the Eastern Cape to life.

Bernie Dolley

I always looked forward to reading Estelle’s well-researched investigative journalism and highlighting the plight of people in the EC.

Dave Millard

Having been in social development for 20 years, Estelle remains a legend in our lifetime. She is a role model South Africa can be proud of from a global perspective. Thank you Estelle, we could never do it without you.

Edwin Cameron

Estelle's death is a devastating loss to our country. While I was inspecting judge of prisons (2020-2025), she took an intense interest in the state of prisons in the Eastern Cape and asked pointed questions, requesting briefings from and meetings with the prisons inspectorate.

Her heartfelt interests and commitments were as deep and wide and warm as her coverage was intense, and accurate, and moving to read, always, always pointed at remediation through our own efforts and actions.

Betsy Ings

Dit was my Estelle, sy het haar stem gebruik. She used her voice courageously, for those whose voices were ignored, silenced or forgotten. She was willing to disturb the present because she believed in a more just and compassionate future.

That is how I will remember Estelle: a woman of extraordinary courage and compassion; a truth-teller who refused to look away; and a friend whose voice gave dignity, hope and humanity to so many.

Rest gently, my dear friend. Your fight mattered. Your voice mattered. You mattered.

Annette de Lange, advocate, Cape Town

Estelle Ellis was an exceptional person and journalist. Her impeccable integrity formed a huge part of her value and contribution to society.

The impact that she made as a journalist and friend was immense. Estelle is leaving a unique and almost indescribable legacy. It was a privilege to have known her as a friend and journalist. You will be missed my friend; you are leaving a deep and profound void behind.

Lynn Dampier

Sincere condolences. Estelle, an absolute wonderful lady, she stood out in a crowd and was always so professional and friendly. RIP our dear Estelle.

Jude Mathurine

Ellis’ work was exemplary as a journalist. As a new arrival to then Port Elizabeth, I remember her byline and the nature of the stories that she covered in Nelson Mandela Bay that had real public interest and which were not being told.

She added depth and clarity to the situation and was tenacious in seeking out the truth and working for the communities that she covered – not just as a job but as a true vocation. I fear we will never see her like again but I work every day to ensure that we do.

Stuart McStay

Rest in peace, you courageous warrior.

David Harrison, DG Murray Trust

There are journalists who want a story for publication and those who want to change the lives of those they write about. Estelle was unapologetically the latter.

She never wanted the sound bite. She wanted to know that what I told her should be done for children would actually happen. The children and community of the Eastern Cape have lost a champion.

Audrey van Wyk

Our city, province and country have lost a giant – exposing darkness so that Light can come!

David John Millard

Inkanyezi – a firefly – Xhosa ancestry lists this as a small light bringing relief to the darkness. Thank you Estelle – you are Inkanyezi!

Michael Stimpel

Estelle's life, work and personality are humbling and uplifting. She left a legacy for us to be grasped, understood, cherished and carried on. I sincerely wish South Africa and all its people that the seed Estelle has sown will bear fruit a hundredfold and that it will be the seed of concord and community, encouragement and growth. Don't we owe this to her?

Elize Goussard

What a tragic loss. She was such a brilliant journalist – how can one ever replace her. Heartfelt condolences to the family she left behind. Rest in peace Estelle, but we will miss you very much.

Ingrid Aubrey

What a devastating loss to the country, especially those whose voice she was in the Eastern Cape. Condolences to her loved ones on the loss of a tremendous person.

Hanli Venter

Dear colleagues, Parents, siblings, friends of Estelle’s – I am simply sending my sincere condolences and deeeeepest sympathy for the loss of your beloved Estelle. May she rest in peace and may God hold your hearts in His soft hands.

Roger Hart

Enjoyed and admired her work so much. Proper Eastern Cape voice!

Foster Mohale, National Health Department spokesperson

Estelle was one of the most professional, courteous, and considerate journalists I had the privilege of working closely with.

She wouldn’t want to publish a story on a health topic without getting our side of the story. Her integrity, respect, and unwavering commitment to truthful and balanced reporting earned her the admiration of health communicators.

Philip Machanick — Makana Citizens Front

Makana Citizens Front mourns the loss of a great fighter for exposing corruption and misgovernment.

After we exposed the expenditure of more than R2.6-million on a pump that was never delivered, Estelle tracked the pump down to a factory in Benoni, aiding our demand to account for the money that was corruptly spent.

We are inspired by her commitment to exposing wrongdoing and hope other journalists will be similarly inspired and will take up her fallen spear.

Rose Von Wildemann

I am so sad. Estelle changed lives and made a huge contribution to our world. She was loved and respected by many. I send my deepest sympathies to the DM and all who knew Estelle.

Linda Jackson

My 90-year-old mother was admitted to Greenacres Hospital during Covid, displaying some signs, but not near death. They admitted her because she was high risk at 90 years old.

On Monday, I was contacted by the hospital and told to pay R16,000.00 because my mom had stayed an extra day with no food or drink! Feeling completely helpless, I contacted Estelle, who knew someone in the hospital administration who made the R16,000.00 go away and who apologised to my mom for the degrading treatment she had received.

Estelle was just that person. She had never met either myself or my mom, but cared enough to get involved over and above the financial issue. I will remember her always and am greatly saddened by her passing.

Mike Rivett

With a daughter at Lorraine Frail Care in PE, she joined with the Crisis Committee of relatives to take action against Social Development to prevent them killing our daughter and others, like [what] happened in Gauteng. Her voice, through articles, reached the people and legal action prevented the worst and is still in action. Thank you Estelle.

Mark Mason

We have lost the very definition of a good person. Estelle remains a role model for us all. Her legacy is in the difference she made in the lives of so many.

Ronel Brewis

I have no words to describe the loss of a child. I went through losing my eldest son a few years ago. It is the worst that can happen to anyone. My thoughts and prayers are with Estelle’s family.

Paul Naylor

Reading this article, how sad to hear of the passing of a remarkable person. South Africa will be much the poorer for this, but let’s also be most thankful for what she was able to achieve and the many lives that she positively touched with her compassion and good deeds.

Sibulele Mboyi

I had the honour of working with Estelle at the Herald... She always walked with her head held high and she was never afraid to challenge the status quo. She was a good person, committed to exposing all the injustices that took place in the health portfolio of the province...

Estelle was one of a kind; she embodied the true values of journalism... RIP Estelle, this is so sad man...

— Sibulele and Zamandulo

Benita de Wet

Thank you, DM, for naming all her endeavours in the community. With more like her, things may improve in Eastern Cape. Condolences to her family, friends and colleagues.

Amos Mavuso

I loved the way she spoke every time she was asked any question. First, you immediately got the sense about the passion and energy that shot through her mind in answering the question. Even after she was done responding, you were left with a sense that this was no ordinary journalist.

For her, this work was a calling. It is becoming rare these days to come across such professionals. Farewell, my sister. You made us think and care about South Africa.

John Zaaijman

Ek dink nie ek het ooit een van haar skryfsels oorgeslaan nie. Sy had so ’n heerlike , heldere verstand... ai tog, wat ’n verlies vir eerlike , sinvolle joernalistiek. Sterkte aan Tersia, en die res van die familie.

John Yeld

So sorry to hear this very sad news. Estelle was one of the most committed, caring and hard-working journalists I’ve ever encountered. The Cape Argus was a better newspaper during the relatively short time that she worked there with the rest of us.

Megan Hall

I read a lot of news articles and often don’t notice the journalist’s name but I knew I could read anything by Estelle Ellis and it would be substantive, well researched and well written. What a loss.

Lydia Lamont

But what I will remember most about Estelle was the way she made me feel. Despite everything she knew, everything she had experienced and the incredible people and stories she had encountered through her work, she always made me feel important. She listened. She made me feel seen and heard. She never made you feel like you were just another person in the room. That was Estelle.

Estelle, you made a difference in my life. You helped me when I needed it, you became my client, and somewhere along the way, you became my friend. You will be deeply missed, but you will certainly never be forgotten. Rest peacefully, beautiful Estelle. Until we meet again. DM