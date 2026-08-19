The twisting and turning saga of the 2027 Comrades Marathon, which will be the centenary of the “Ultimate Human Race”, seems far from being resolved. The latest page in this controversial chapter of the 100th Comrades edition came with Athletics South Africa (ASA) issuing a statement in which the national athletics body distanced itself from next year’s race.

According to the ASA, its stance follows the Comrades Marathon Association’s (CMA’s) failure to “recognise and comply with the governance and regulatory framework governing athletics”. The custodian of South African athletics said it had reached this point through it and KwaZulu-Natal Athletics not finding common ground with the CMA hierarchy.

As things stand, the 2027 Comrades Marathon will not be officially sanctioned by Athletics South Africa. (Photo: Rajesh Jantilal / AFP)

“The World Athletics Constitution provides in Article 7.3 that: “There shall only be one member federation from any one country or territory.” The ASA is the recognised World Athletics member federation for South Africa,” the ASA said in a statement.

“Athletics South Africa fully supports KwaZulu-Natal Athletics in the execution of its constitutional and regulatory responsibilities as the duly recognised provincial member federation responsible for the administration and governance of athletics within KwaZulu-Natal,” the ASA stated.

“As the national governing body for athletics in South Africa, Athletics South Africa has a responsibility to ensure that all athletics and road running events are conducted within a consistent governance framework, and in compliance with the applicable rules, regulations and standards. These requirements apply equally to all event organisers and cannot be selectively applied or disregarded,” the ASA said.

“Athletics South Africa confirms that the 100th Comrades Marathon has not been authorised or sanctioned through KwaZulu-Natal Athletics and formally distances itself from the organisation, administration and conduct of the event. Athletics South Africa remains committed to the protection of athletes, clubs, officials and stakeholders and regulatory compliance throughout the sport,” the ASA said.

Comrades Marathon 2027 launched

Shutting out these ASA utterances, the CMA officially launched the 2027 centenary edition of the iconic ultra marathon. It will be run between Pietermaritzburg and Durban and is scheduled for 13 June 2027.

The launch was held at the Kings Park Rugby Stadium in Durban, with the Kings Park sport precinct announced as the finish venue for next year’s event. A maximum of 28,000 entrants are expected for the 100th edition of the race.

The Comrades Marathon was first run in 1921, and has taken place nearly every year since, except during World War 2 (1941-45) and the two years during the Covid-19 pandemic (2020 and 2021). The 2027 edition of the race will not only be the 100th edition overall, but also the 50th edition of the traditional Down Run route. The event is run in alternating directions between Durban and Pietermaritzburg each year.

The 2027 Comrades Marathon was officially launched on 19 August 2026. However, the 2026 winners may not have an opportunity to defend their titles if Athletics South Africa has its way. (Photo: Gerhard Duraan / Gallo Images)

“The decision to increase the entry cap to 28,000 has been carefully considered and is supported by extensive operational planning. While we want as many runners as responsibly possible to experience this historic centenary race, the safety of our participants, volunteers, spectators and communities remains our foremost priority,” said Comrades race director Sue Forge.

“We are working closely with the host municipalities, emergency services, traffic authorities and our operational partners to strengthen traffic management, transport, crowd control and venue operations... Ensuring that the increased field is accommodated safely, and that the high standard of the Comrades Marathon experience is maintained,” Forge said.

For now, the CMA is not working closely with the ASA or KZN Athletics. This is because on 1 August 2026, more than 1,000 CMA members overwhelmingly voted at a special general meeting against re-affiliation to KZN Athletics.

In November 2025, CMA members had voted to end the organisation’s affiliation to KZN Athletics. This was due to the custodian body of the Comrades alleging that the provincial athletics body was trying to stage some sort of coup by dictating how the CMA should run its affairs.

Comrades Marathon Association members are behind the leaders of the Comrades Marathon organisers. (Photo: Supplied / Comrades Marathon Association)

Two resolutions were tabled at that early August meeting. The first saw 873 members voting for the “CMA-first approach” option, while 229 members voted for an “accommodative approach”, meaning the CMA would continue to satisfy the expectations and requirements of provincial and national athletics structures.

For the second resolution, 694 members voted against re-affiliation with KZN Athletics and 338 voted in favour of re-affiliation.

KZN Athletics responds

Despite that vote by CMA members, KZN Athletics says it is still open to engaging with the CMA and has set up a task team that will oversee these talks, according to acting KZN Athletics boss Khura Buthelezi.

“KZN Athletics held a special general meeting on 8 August, where the federation’s council handed out a directive that it should try [to seek] common ground with the CMA,” Buthelezi told Daily Maverick. “The preparations for this engagement are now under way and a delegation is in place. I am also part of the delegation.”

“As it stands, KZN Athletics has no intention of heading to court. We are open to speaking with the CMA until that avenue has been exhausted. As KZN Athletics, we have never taken the CMA to court. Even the ongoing legal matter between us and the CMA members was initiated by the CMA members,” Buthelezi said.

Gerda Steyn celebrates her 2026 Comrades Marathon win. (Photo: Gerhard Duraan / Gallo Images)

KZN Athletics previously tried to enforce a “locals only” membership rule that would have restricted the CMA board members and voting members to people who reside within KwaZulu-Natal. The CMA members fought this in court, securing interdicts and high court rulings against KZNA’s leadership, led by suspended president Steve Mkasi. The matter is yet to be officially ruled on.

Mkasi is on the sidelines pending an investigation into inappropriate conduct over his involvement in a brawl with AmaRavens Athletics Club athlete Sphephelo Ndlovu. Before his suspension, Mkasi labelled the incident as a “tussle for keys”. He has since apologised for his lapse judgement as the investigation into his conduct continues. DM